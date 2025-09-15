Model Josie Canseco responds to backlash after calling Charlie Kirk ‘one of the smartest humans’

Model and influencer Josie Canseco has found herself under fire after posting a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week in Utah. Kirk, 31, died Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Police arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, who surrendered and is being held on suspicion of carrying out the shooting. Model and influencer Josie Canseco received backlash from the internet users after posting a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk(Instagram)

Canseco, 28, turned to Instagram shortly after the news broke. Sharing a photo of Kirk with one of his children, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Rest in paradise to one of the smartest humans of our generation. Praying for his family.”

According to the Daily Mail, she followed that post with a text upload that read, “No matter what your beliefs are you can never be ok with someone being shot because you don't agree with their views and political beliefs. We have gone into a dangerous path and this can't be celebrated, tolerated, or allowed from anyone, anywhere, at anytime.”

Fans lash out at Josie Canseco’s tribute

Many of Canseco’s 1.4 million followers were not impressed. Critics filled Reddit threads and comment sections with harsh responses.

“Rocks for brains,” one user wrote. Another called her “delusional” for describing Kirk as a hero. “She’s not very bright is she?” another said. Others announced they were cutting ties, reports the Daily Mail.

Canseco is the daughter of baseball star Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco. Her father married Jessica in the late ’90s after meeting her while she was working at a Hooters outlet in Cleveland.

FBI details emerge on alleged plot

As per the Daily Mail, on Monday, federal officials disclosed disturbing new evidence in the case. FBI director Kash Patel said investigators recovered forensic proof of a note written by Robinson that stated, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

“The note was written before the shooting, it was in the suspect’s partner’s home,” Patel explained. He added that although the note was destroyed, evidence remained, confirming its contents.

People under fire for Charlie Kirk comments

Canseco is not the only public figure facing heat for weighing in. HGTV star Erin Napier also drew attention after writing on Instagram Stories, “Only the demonized celebrate death.”

She later followed up: “I am revolted by some of the comments in my DMs. Unfollow me, immediately, if you could be one of those comments. Christ, have mercy on us all,” reports the Daily Mail.

The shooting and reactions to it have quickly become another flashpoint in America’s polarized climate.

