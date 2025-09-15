Cambridge students who debated Charlie Kirk condemn his murder, 'We must never lose sight of our humanity'

Four months ago, Charlie Kirk debated students at the University of Cambridge on topics like abortion, women’s rights, and religion. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old conservative activist was shot and killed while speaking on stage in Utah. Charlie Kirk had a debate at the Cambridge Union in May, months before his fatal shooting in Utah.(Reuters)

Students who once challenged him strongly in debate have now condemned the attack and pointed to his commitment to open discussion.

Charlie Kirk debated at Cambridge Union

Kirk appeared at the Cambridge Union in May for a Q&A debate session.

Sammy McDonald, a history student, was the last to face him, focusing on America’s support for Israel’s military action in Gaza. Speaking to the BBC, McDonald said, "Nothing - political or otherwise - can ever justify such a horrendous act or the ruination of the lives of those close to him. Political disagreement cannot be, and must never be, a death sentence. Even in deeply polarised times, we must never lose sight of our humanity and our respect for the sanctity of all human life."

McDonald admitted he disagreed strongly with Kirk’s views, but said he still respected his dedication to civil debate. He noted that both men valued the freedom to argue ideas without fear of violence, something he called central to democracy. He compared the shooting to the killings of British MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess, and warned that young people were growing up in an era of rising political violence. He also said he was surprised by the warmth of Kirk’s supporters, who were willing to listen and engage peacefully.

Kai Bevan called the shooting shocking and disturbing

Kai Bevan, a 20-year-old medical student, debated Kirk on abortion. "Never in a million years would I have thought something like that would happen," he said, calling the shooting shocking and disturbing. He added that Kirk was controversial but not violent, and that the killing should make society reflect on how it handles opposing views.

Archie Mackintosh, 23, asked Kirk a question about marriage and social issues. He joked at the time about possibly being mocked online for debating Kirk, who replied in a lighthearted way. Mackintosh said he was still struggling to process the death, noting that although he opposed most of Kirk’s opinions, he saw him as someone driven by a desire to improve the world as he understood it. He added that using violence against someone only makes their message stronger and risks turning them into a symbol.

Tilly Middlehurst, who asked Kirk about women’s rights and religion, shared her thoughts with her Instagram followers, saying the killing left her “shaken and disgusted.” She told the BBC that the attack was a disaster regardless of personal feelings about Kirk, politics, or ideology. She said this was not what politics should be, warning that political violence affects everyone.