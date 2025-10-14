National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk: Is October 14 a holiday? All you need to know

The National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk is being observed across the United States today (October 14) on what would have been his 32nd birthday. National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk being observed across the United States on October 14.(REUTERS)

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution in September officially designating the date in Kirk’s honor. While the move recognizes the late conservative political activist’s influence, it does not make the day a federal holiday.

Schools, banks, and mail services will run normally. The resolution instead “encourages educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies that promote civic engagement and the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that Charlie Kirk championed,” lawmakers wrote.

Kirk, who was born on October 14, 1993, died on September 10 at the age of 31.

Not an official holiday, but a symbolic one

Despite the House resolution, October 14 will not be recognized as an official state or national holiday. Ohio and other states will not close public offices or schools for the occasion. Instead, the day stands as a symbolic tribute: one that supporters say highlights Kirk’s impact on youth-driven political engagement.

Lawmakers backing the resolution said it was intended to honor his “dedication to civic education” and the ideals he promoted through Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization he founded. The group has chapters across US campuses and played a major role in Kirk’s rise as a political influencer.

According to Cincinnati.com, the idea for a remembrance day gained traction soon after his death, with petitions and online campaigns calling for an annual observance in his name.

Also Read: Laura Loomer slams Candace Owens over shocking Erika Kirk claim: 'Demented, sick'

Commemorative coin proposal introduced

A separate bill is also in motion. US Representatives Abe Hamadeh of Arizona and August Pfluger of Texas introduced legislation on September 26 to mint up to 400,000 silver dollar coins bearing Kirk’s likeness. While the bill has not been approved yet, Cincinnati.com reports that the Treasury Department technically does not need congressional approval to feature individuals on US currency.

Kirk’s death remains under investigation. A 22-year-old Utah resident, named Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and several firearm-related counts in connection with the shooting that took place during an event at Utah Valley University.

Born in Illinois and raised in suburban Chicago, Kirk got involved in politics early and dropped out of college to pursue activism full-time. Before his death, he was known nationally as the founder of Turning Point USA and host of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Also Read: Will Erika Kirk take action against Candace Owens? 'Leaked' Charlie Kirk texts reportedly throw TPUSA into chaos

FAQs:

When is Charlie Kirk Day?

The National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk is being observed on Tuesday, October 14.

Is Charlie Kirk Day a federal holiday?

No, it is not a federal holiday. Schools and government offices will remain open.

Why was the day created?

Congress passed a resolution to honor Kirk’s civic engagement and political activism.

Are there Charlie Kirk coins?

A bill has been introduced to mint silver dollar coins with Kirk’s likeness, but it has not been approved yet.

How old was Charlie Kirk when he died?

He was 31 years old at the time of his death on September 10, 2025.