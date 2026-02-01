New York techie defends Indians against racist stereotypes: ‘They’re pretty sharp’
A New York-based software engineer has defended Indian professionals against racist stereotypes of being incompetent and inconsiderate.
A New York-based software engineer has defended Indian professionals against racist stereotypes of being incompetent and inconsiderate. John Freeman, a software engineer at Citadel, said that many of his colleagues are Indians and “they’re all pretty sharp” and “super friendly”.
Freeman was responding to an anonymous X post that labelled Indians as incompetent. The X post, shared by an account called “Brotherhood”, claimed that Indian employees repeatedly labelled their own projects as “super-urgent”, even when they weren’t, and relied on intimidation and name-dropping in the workplace to get things done.
NY techie defends Indians
Freeman said that he works with a lot of Indians in his team, and he has never run across any of the stereotypes mentioned by the anonymous account.
“Let's talk about Indian competence. My team lead is Indian. My boss is Indian. His boss, who hired both of us, is Indian,” wrote the Citadel employee. (Also read: ‘Stop importing Indians’, Former DOGE architect calls for dismantling H-1B Visa program, claims to reveal ‘ugly truth’)
Freeman noted that even the CTO of Citadel is an Indian. Umesh Subramanian served as the CTO of the hedge fund for seven years, but stepped down from his position just three days ago.
“They're all pretty sharp! They know this business inside and out. They work well with others. Everyone is super friendly. They all speak English very well,” he said.
Freeman further implied that the Brotherhood account had likely fabricated the story about Indian employees who label their own work as “P1” or super urgent.
“I've been here a year and never met an "everything is P1 urgent priority" guy, of any race. My last boss at my last company was Indian and he was pretty good too,” he said. “If everyone you run into at your company is incompetent, then maybe your company just hires incompetents.”
Internet weighs in
The post comes at a time when several Indians have reported increasing cases of discrimination in the US. (Also read: Indian manager on H-1B opens up about bias and growing resentment at work: 'I feel hated for things I didn’t do')
“The amount of hate spread here against Indians is absolutely out of control. Even if there is genuine mistake which is across every ethnicity, it's always amplified when Indian or anything close to India.I wonder what's the thinking of the people who do it,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“If you get outside of your elite bubble, you will see that there are a lot of s**** companies that hire incompetent Indians because they are cheap. You don't see it as much in top tier companies,” another opined.
“Good to see someone not hating Indians here for a change,” a user added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Trending Desk
The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More