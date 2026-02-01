New York techie defends Indians against racist stereotypes: ‘They’re pretty sharp’

A New York-based software engineer has defended Indian professionals against racist stereotypes of being incompetent and inconsiderate. John Freeman, a software engineer at Citadel, said that many of his colleagues are Indians and “they’re all pretty sharp” and “super friendly”. A New York techie defended Indian employees against racist stereotypes (Representational image)

Freeman was responding to an anonymous X post that labelled Indians as incompetent. The X post, shared by an account called “Brotherhood”, claimed that Indian employees repeatedly labelled their own projects as “super-urgent”, even when they weren’t, and relied on intimidation and name-dropping in the workplace to get things done.

NY techie defends Indians Freeman said that he works with a lot of Indians in his team, and he has never run across any of the stereotypes mentioned by the anonymous account.

“Let's talk about Indian competence. My team lead is Indian. My boss is Indian. His boss, who hired both of us, is Indian,” wrote the Citadel employee. (Also read: ‘Stop importing Indians’, Former DOGE architect calls for dismantling H-1B Visa program, claims to reveal ‘ugly truth’)

Freeman noted that even the CTO of Citadel is an Indian. Umesh Subramanian served as the CTO of the hedge fund for seven years, but stepped down from his position just three days ago.

“They're all pretty sharp! They know this business inside and out. They work well with others. Everyone is super friendly. They all speak English very well,” he said.