Indian manager on H-1B opens up about bias and growing resentment at work: 'I feel hated for things I didn’t do'

An Indian tech manager in the United States has expressed his frustration after feeling unfairly judged and resented for stereotypes associated with Indian professionals in the industry. In an anonymous post on the workplace discussion platform Blind titled “I’m an Indian manager and I feel hated for things I didn’t do,” the user shared that he came to the US on an H1B visa, worked his way up from level L5 to L7, and has always believed in fairness and merit. The manager admitted to feeling isolated despite years in the US. (Unsplash/Representational pic)

The manager wrote that he has mentored colleagues from various backgrounds, hired based on talent, and never considered race, caste or nationality when making professional decisions. Yet, he now finds himself dealing with growing hostility toward Indians in tech spaces, both online and at work.

“Recently, I see so much anger toward Indians in tech. Online, people say we only hire our own, or that we bring the caste system here. It breaks me because I’ve spent my whole career trying to do the opposite,” he wrote.

The manager admitted to feeling isolated despite years in the US. “I moved to the US to belong but still feel like I live in India as my social circle is mostly Indians,” he said, adding that he wonders if he was “too naive” in believing that hard work and fairness would be enough. “I don’t know when being Indian in tech turned into something people resent,” he concluded.

(Also Read: Indian traveller slams fellow tourists in Vietnam for unruly behaviour: 'Line jumping, fighting, screaming at airport')

Social media reactions

The post has sparked a discussion online. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I would never work for a H1B manager. They will never stand up for you and throw you under the bus to protect their job and status. You might be a good one but I can’t take that chance. Incentives are too perverse. I’ve never seen a H1B manager who wasn’t completely docile and a slavish.”

“I am a US citizen never on H1B but Indian origin.I am angry at what this flood of low skill uncivilized H1Bs have done to the industry and our reputation. 20 years ago, Indians were respected. Now, we are hated. Why? Because of H1B scammers flooding in who cannot behave themselves and make us all look bad. So no one feels sorry for H1Bs. I have worked very hard too, but H1Bs make it hard for US citizens, so no sympathy,” commented another.

“I think the WITCH companies have tarnished the image on Indians leave alone destroying green card opportunities for genuine Indian candidates who have done masters in the US,” wrote a third user.

“Ignore the racist comments you see online. It's sad to see the general state of racism against Indian people,” said another.