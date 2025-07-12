Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025: Top deals and offers on fashion wear, skincare, home essentials and more

The much-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 is in full swing through August 3, offering major markdowns on brands and products that rarely go on sale. While thousands of items are discounted, we have narrowed down a handful that are not just worth buying, but worth celebrating. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 is in full swing through August 3, offering major markdowns on brands and products.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your skincare shelf, refresh your wardrobe, or score on luxe home goods, these expert-approved items offer true value and quality, not just a slashed price tag, according to Buzzfeed.

Skincare and beauty offers

Nécessaire The Body Lotion (15.2 oz, pump)

Now $45 (down from $69)

This fragrance-free body lotion is loaded with hydrating goodies like niacinamide and seed oils, making it a top pick for those with sensitive skin. The larger pump offers better value, although it does lose a bit of the chic vibe that the smaller version has.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo

$50 (was $76)

A favorite among Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, this cult-favorite setting spray is a must-have for keeping your glam makeup in place on game day. The duo-pack means you’ll be ready for both everyday looks and special occasions.

Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF Serum

$45 (was $69)

This hybrid SPF and skincare serum features collagen peptides and glides on like a dream. It’s perfect for anyone who finds it tough to add sunscreen to their daily routine.

Home essential deals

Boll & Branch Two-Tone Waffle Blanket (Full/Queen)

$173 (was $260)

Crafted from organic cotton, this light and breathable blanket is the top choice from NYT Wirecutter. It’s great for year-round use, though the waffle texture might snag over time. You can choose from two neutral color options.

Large Wonder Oven

$183.99 (was $245)

This chic countertop appliance preheats 70 per cent faster than a regular oven and is spacious enough to bake a 12-inch pizza. Available in three colors, it is the perfect blend of style and functionality.

Deals on fashion wear

We the Free Palmer Cuffed Baggy Jeans

$64.99 (was $128)

These jeans come with actual usable pockets, adjustable yoking, and cuff versatility, making them both fashionable and super functional.

Coach Convertible Shoulder Bag

$229.99 (was $395)

With multiple strap options for shoulder, crossbody, or clutch wear, this minimalist Coach bag is an investment piece you’ll cherish for years to come.

Travel and comfort offers

Bombas Men’s Cushioned No Show Socks (Pack of 3)

$26 (was $36)

These no-show socks are super soft and snug, plus they come with a lifetime happiness guarantee! They’re thick enough to wear with sneakers, but just a heads up, they might not fit as well in slimmer shoes.

Béis Carry-On Suitcase

$199.99 (was $268)

This cleverly designed carry-on features separate compartments for your shoes and dirty clothes, and it even expands for extra packing space

FAQs

How long is Nordstrom's anniversary sale in 2025?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2025 runs through August 3.

What is the difference between Nordstrom's half-yearly sale and anniversary sale?

The Anniversary Sale offers discounts on new arrivals from popular brands, while the half-yearly sale typically includes end-of-season clearance and markdowns on past-season items.

How long does the Nordstrom Rack sale last?

Nordstrom Rack offers frequent sales, typically lasting one to two weeks, with additional flash sales or clearance events occurring throughout the year.

Who gets early access to Nordstrom's anniversary sale?

Nordstrom cardmembers receive early access before the public. The bigger your status (Icon, Ambassador, or Influencer), the sooner you can shop for the deals.