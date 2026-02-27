'Not eligible this time': Indian MD with ₹25 LPA salary denied US visa for FIFA World Cup

A Reddit post by an Indian professional has gone viral after he detailed how his application for a US B1/B2 visa was rejected, despite having confirmed tickets for the FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old Managing Director, with a salary of ₹25 LPA, who applied alongside his wife, took to the platform to share his confusion after he and his spouse were handed refusal slips just minutes into their interview. The Indian man said he applied for a visa with his wife. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I (26M) and my wife (25F) from India. I am the Managing director of our (company). Me and my wife are planning to watch the FIFA World Cup and we got 2 ticket too for that reason we had applied B1/B2 visa under FIFA PASS . I will tell you how the conversation went,” the man wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru tech founder says his US visa was rejected after question on salary

The man shared that the interviewer asked him about his purpose of visit and he replied, “Our purpose is to watch FIFA World Cup since we have been allocated FIFA Pass by the US authorities and in addition to that we might visit New York." A FIFA Pass is a voluntary, opt-in process that “allows FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the United States the opportunity to obtain an expedited visa interview, if needed.”

He was then asked about his salary and the countries he had travelled to before. The man shared that his salary was ₹25 LPA and told the officer that he only travelled to Oman outside India.

The Redditor claimed that at this point, the interviewer handed him a 214(b) slip and told him that he was not eligible to travel to the US at this time. He added, “Officer didn't even ask my wife.”