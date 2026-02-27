'Not eligible this time': Indian MD with ₹25 LPA salary denied US visa for FIFA World Cup
The Indian man’s Reddit post on being rejected for a US visa to watch the FIFA World Cup has prompted a series of reactions on social media.
A Reddit post by an Indian professional has gone viral after he detailed how his application for a US B1/B2 visa was rejected, despite having confirmed tickets for the FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old Managing Director, with a salary of ₹25 LPA, who applied alongside his wife, took to the platform to share his confusion after he and his spouse were handed refusal slips just minutes into their interview.
“I (26M) and my wife (25F) from India. I am the Managing director of our (company). Me and my wife are planning to watch the FIFA World Cup and we got 2 ticket too for that reason we had applied B1/B2 visa under FIFA PASS . I will tell you how the conversation went,” the man wrote.
Also Read: Bengaluru tech founder says his US visa was rejected after question on salary
The man shared that the interviewer asked him about his purpose of visit and he replied, “Our purpose is to watch FIFA World Cup since we have been allocated FIFA Pass by the US authorities and in addition to that we might visit New York." A FIFA Pass is a voluntary, opt-in process that “allows FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket holders travelling to the United States the opportunity to obtain an expedited visa interview, if needed.”
He was then asked about his salary and the countries he had travelled to before. The man shared that his salary was ₹25 LPA and told the officer that he only travelled to Oman outside India.
The Redditor claimed that at this point, the interviewer handed him a 214(b) slip and told him that he was not eligible to travel to the US at this time. He added, “Officer didn't even ask my wife.”
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Young couple, no travel history. Ten years ago, you would've been approved, but in the last decade, people with your exact background have abused the US immigration system. So now with that background, it is an easy rejection from their end. Get some other travel history first (Australia, Europe, Japan/SK) and then try again later. Don't be foolish and apply again before 2028.”
Also Read: Indian CEO’s US visa denied, he says ‘Train your consulate teams better’
Another asked, “It seems like you got World Cup tickets simply to get an earlier appointment. Which match were you going to see?” The OP responded, “France vs Norway (Boston). We are newly married and just thought it's a good chance to visit the US.”
A third expressed, “Tough chance with reapplying. Anything can happen, though. Sell the ticket and recoup your Visa fees!! Best outcome.” The OP replied, "I'm thinking of trying again and seeing if there’s any chance because I have nothing to lose.”
A fourth wrote, “You did well, this is just a temporary 214(b) lock — don't be discouraged. 50% of it comes to luck. One fix — never say 'might visit New York.' Say 'We will visit New York between xx to xx date' as Foxborough is nearby, this helps your case. Your strongest card is the FIFA pass issued by US authorities — own it confidently; you're not just a tourist —you're an invited pass holder. Apply again. You have a strong case.”
A few asked if the OP was considering selling the tickets. To which he responded that he might sell if he is rejected after applying a second time.
Who is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026?
World Cup 2026 will be played across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
In Canada, it’s Toronto and Vancouver. In Mexico, the matches will be played in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.
As for America, the cities where the football matches will be played are: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
According to FIFA, fans travelling to host countries must have a valid, unexpired passport. They are required to have valid and unexpired visas.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More