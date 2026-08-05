Perez Hilton update: Local law enforcement was sent to the residence of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton in Miami following reports of a troubling livestream in which Hilton, appearing bloodied, seemed to be inflicting harm upon himself, as confirmed by Variety.

Local authorities visited Perez Hilton's residence after he appeared bloodied in a livestream. He was taken to a hospital for care. (X@REAL_BIG_STEF)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office received several calls regarding Hilton's livestream on Tuesday evening and dispatched deputies to the location. Upon arrival, officers engaged with several of Hilton's family members. Authorities verified that Hilton was alone in his home at the time of the livestream. Deputies have since been instructed to "tactically disengage," while still monitoring the situation.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirms Perez Hilton's hospitalisation

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office also verified that Hilton was securely taken from his residence to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office stated in a statement. "Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream Perez Hilton's controversies and legal issues: 5 things to know PerezHilton.com has faced significant controversy throughout its existence. In 2007, the site erroneously reported the death of Cuban President Fidel Castro, asserting that US officials would soon confirm his passing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. PerezHilton.com has been criticized for pressuring various celebrities to publicly disclose their sexual orientation. By sharing compromising images and information, Hilton creates an undeniable impression that these people are gay, leaving them with little option but to affirm their sexual identity to the public. These personalities include Neil Patrick Harris and Lance Bass. In response, Hilton argued that he has significantly promoted LGBTQ rights by increasing the visibility of gay celebrities. Over the years, PerezHilton.com has encountered a variety of legal disputes. In 2007, Sony took legal measures against Hilton and his platform after the site published several unreleased songs by Britney Spears. Furthermore, in that same year, Hilton faced defamation allegations from DJ Samantha Ronson, who claimed that one of his posts falsely asserted she had planted a bag of cocaine on Lindsay Lohan. In the end, Hilton was deposed and granted $85,000, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Hilton encountered legal challenges after he linked to a Colin Farrell sex tape on his website and shared a topless image of Jennifer Aniston. A photo agency attempted to sue Hilton for $7.5 million, claiming he had posted their copyrighted material. In his defense, Hilton argued that copyright law permitted him to share images as long as they were modified to serve a “satirical or humorous end.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream Perez Hilton's controversies and legal issues: 5 things to know PerezHilton.com has faced significant controversy throughout its existence. In 2007, the site erroneously reported the death of Cuban President Fidel Castro, asserting that US officials would soon confirm his passing, as per Celebrity Net Worth. PerezHilton.com has been criticized for pressuring various celebrities to publicly disclose their sexual orientation. By sharing compromising images and information, Hilton creates an undeniable impression that these people are gay, leaving them with little option but to affirm their sexual identity to the public. These personalities include Neil Patrick Harris and Lance Bass. In response, Hilton argued that he has significantly promoted LGBTQ rights by increasing the visibility of gay celebrities. Over the years, PerezHilton.com has encountered a variety of legal disputes. In 2007, Sony took legal measures against Hilton and his platform after the site published several unreleased songs by Britney Spears. Furthermore, in that same year, Hilton faced defamation allegations from DJ Samantha Ronson, who claimed that one of his posts falsely asserted she had planted a bag of cocaine on Lindsay Lohan. In the end, Hilton was deposed and granted $85,000, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Hilton encountered legal challenges after he linked to a Colin Farrell sex tape on his website and shared a topless image of Jennifer Aniston. A photo agency attempted to sue Hilton for $7.5 million, claiming he had posted their copyrighted material. In his defense, Hilton argued that copyright law permitted him to share images as long as they were modified to serve a “satirical or humorous end.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regrettably for Hilton, the lawsuit ultimately impacted his finances, leading to his web-hosting provider discontinuing support for PerezHilton.com due to potential liability threats. However, Hilton managed to secure a new hosting service and reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.