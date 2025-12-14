Peter Greene was found dead lying ‘face down’ on floor with ‘blood everywhere’: Report

Peter Greene was “lying face down” on the floor when the police found him dead inside his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday. He was 60. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, a neighbour detailed the gruesome scene to New York Daily News. Peter Greene was found dead at his New York City home on Friday. He was 60.(A still from Pulp Fiction (1994))

Peter Greene was found dead ‘lying face down’ at his NYC home

“Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…,” the neighbour told the outlet. In the final moments before his shocking death, residents heard Christmas music blasting from inside Greene's apartment. The tunes reportedly played on for over 24 hours, with the building management sending over a locksmith to gain access to his residence.

A handwritten note, including the line, “I’m still a Westie” was posted on the door to Greene’s unit. It was apparently a reference to the Irish-American gang that operated out of Hell’s Kitchen in the ’70s and ’80s, per the outlet. While a cause of death has yet to be revealed, the police said his death did not appear to be suspicious.

After a wellness check, the NYPD said a 60-year-old man was found dead at 3:25 pm on Friday. They did not immediately release Greene's name. The Mask actor's manager, Gregg Edward, spoke to him as recently as Wednesday. He revealed that the star had a surgery scheduled to remove a benign tumour near his lungs in the coming days.

Edward explained that Greene was otherwise healthy and fit. “It’s a shock,” he said, adding, “He wasn’t that old. In pretty good shape for his age, rode his bike everywhere around New York. He’d had some health issues throughout the last couple years, had always fought through and was very strong.”