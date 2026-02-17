Pilot and wife die in plane crash after oil covers windshield, dog survives

A quiet Texas neighbourhood was shaken by a sudden plane crash that killed a Florida pilot and his wife, while their dog was the only survivor. Shortly before the crash, the couple radioed for help. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the New York Post, Ron and Barbara Timmermans, who ran an aviation business in Florida, were flying in their Beechcraft A36 when the accident happened on Wednesday evening.

The plane went down near the town of Brownsboro in Texas at around 5:30 pm.

Windshield oil causes crash: Shortly before the crash, the couple radioed for help. They said they needed to make an emergency landing.

Authorities said the plane crash was reported to have been caused by oil covering the windshield, Fox Business News reported.

As the plane came in low, it struck a power line. The aircraft then crashed into the ground near several homes in a quiet neighbourhood.

People living nearby heard a loud noise and ran outside to see what had happened.

One neighbour, Mary Ann Shoulders, said the sound was frightening. She described hearing metal breaking and seeing the damaged plane in the street. She said she did not first realise who the victims were.

Shocking photos later showed the plane’s nose stuck in the ground, with the tail pointing into the air. Emergency workers arrived quickly, but Ron and Barbara were declared dead at the scene.

In the middle of the tragedy, one small life was saved. The couple’s lapdog, who had been travelling with them, was found alive.

Neighbours carefully picked up the dog and took it to safety.

“The dog was alive, and so one of the neighbors took the dog to take care of,” neighbor Mary Ann Shoulders told KLTV.

One resident said the dog was alive and was taken in to be cared for. The animal did not appear to be badly hurt.

Ron Timmermans was known as a flight instructor and business owner in the Orlando area. Friends and colleagues said he loved flying and helping others learn. Many said he would be greatly missed.

Crash under investigation: The NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) said the crash is still under investigation, and officials have collected several devices from the aircraft that could contain important information about what happened in the final moments.

These devices may help experts understand the plane’s speed, height, and movements before it went down.

The wreckage has also been carefully moved from the crash site to a secure facility, where specialists will examine it in detail.