Plane passengers can't occupy vacant seats for free in US? Here's the truth

An unoccupied seat on a plane does not automatically grant permission to a passenger to occupy it. Some travelers on United Airlines learned that the hard way last month when a social media post about a sudden $86 surcharge went viral, catching attention online. Empty seats in flights are not for free as airlines take money from passengers for switching due to safety, balance, and premium perks.(Unsplash)

“@united flight to our mission trip to Honduras from Houston. 3 hour duration. Most of the plane is empty. The attendant told us that they won’t let anyone change seats for less than $86/each even though the plane is nearly empty,” one passenger wrote, sharing a photograph of empty rows in front of her. "What would you do? Pay the money or stay out in your economy seat?" she asked.

According to USA Today, it is not just about money. Airlines have legitimate reasons for keeping people in assigned seats, from safety to maintaining the perks people paid for.

Safety and balance

Airplanes are carefully balanced machines and even empty seats cannot just be ignored. “There is a thing called weight and balance and airplanes need to be in balance to ensure that they can fly safely,” Brett Snyder, travel blogger and owner of Cranky Concierge, told USA Today.

Smaller planes feel this more acutely, but it matters for big jets too. Shifting weight randomly could make takeoff or landing unsafe. Snyder said that airlines calculate seat assignments, cargo, and luggage precisely. “It is still something that can be a problem and travelers do not want to mess that up for their flight," Snyder added.

He even recalled a recent flight home from Utah: gate agents reassigned some seats at the boarding door to keep the plane balanced. Passengers had to follow instructions for safety.

Extra legroom comes at a price

Also, money plays a major part in this. Many empty seats are premium options, like extra legroom.

“When you start getting into extra legroom, that is something that people paid for, they found enough value in it to pay for it… It makes people angry that actually did pay for it and it’s not fair for them,” Snyder said.

That $86 fee the United passengers faced was likely for moving into a higher-class seat. USA Today noted that United addressed this matter on social media in 2019 as well:

“The customers who choose to pay for Economy Plus are then afforded that extra space. If you were to purchase a Toyota, you would not be able to drive off with a Lexus, because it was empty.”

What to do if you want to move

Check the airline app or website first. Often, you can change seats yourself. If that fails, ask the gate agent, but remember that they are juggling a million tasks to get the plane out on time. Flight attendants can help only in special cases, like a health or safety concern, or if you are paying for a premium seat.

Snyder sums it up, saying that random seat swaps on a plane might look harmless, but they can affect safety and fairness. Ask first, pay if needed, and keep the flight running smoothly.

