Planning to watch 'The Odyssey' in 70mm IMAX this weekend? This video from AMC Theatres Lincoln Square will shock you

Christopher Nolan's 2026 epic "The Odyssey" enters its second weekend after a blockbuster $388.6 million opening weekend. The buzz around that movie is already so strong that people are gathering at theatres in large numbers starting Thursday, July 30.

Spectators view the 70 mm Imax copy of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, July 27, (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So much so that AMC's app and website crashed ahead of Thursday's evening shows, leaving many users frustrated. Over the weekend, more and more people are expected to turn up at theatres. The rush is especially high to catch the movie in the 70mm IMAX format- where it is best viewed.

CNBC reported that tickets are sold out in most places after Universal and IMAX announced the extension of 70mm format screenings till mid-September.

There are only 25 70mm IMAX Screens in the United States, out of a total 41 worldwide. As a result, if you're expecting to catch the movie this weekend on your nearest 70mm IMAX screen, there is one thing you must know: it will be rush hour!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy Concerning Video Emerges From Lincoln Square AMC Theatres {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy Concerning Video Emerges From Lincoln Square AMC Theatres {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square, New York City, is one of the few places on the East Coast where "The Odyssey" is being screened in the 70mm IMAX format. On Thursday evening, the crowd at AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square was so big that there was a long queue for entry into the venue. A video shared this afternoon by entertainment journalist Matthew Huff from Lincoln Square showed long queues at the booking counter for "The Odyssey." Huff wrote that "Lines are insane at the AMC Lincoln Square" even as it is only Thursday evening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's the viral video:

The video has come out as a warning for those planning to catch "The Odyssey" this weekend. Make sure to book your tickets well in advance, as there are also reportedly long queues on the website and app of AMC Theatres.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: The Odyssey box office: Nolan film's 2nd weekend out-earns Oppenheimer's opening; epic races past $600 million globally

Where Can You Watch "The Odyssey" In 70mm IMAX?

"The Odyssey" is screening in the native 70mm format across 25 IMAX theatres in the US. Four of them are operated by AMC Theatres, the US's largest multiplex chain.

Below is the state-wise list of all the locations where "The Odyssey" is playing in the 70mm IMAX format.

California

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood

Regal Irvine Spectrum + IMAX – Irvine

Regal LA Live & IMAX – Los Angeles

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario

Esquire IMAX – Sacramento

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX − San Francisco

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX − Universal City

New York

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX − New York

Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester & IMAX – Rochester

Tennessee

IMAX, Tennessee Aquarium – Chattanooga

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville

Texas

Cinemark Dallas & IMAX – Dallas

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX − San Antonio

Colorado

Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX – Colorado Springs

Regal Colorado Center 9 & IMAX – Denver

Florida

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science − Fort Lauderdale

Georgia

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX − Buford

Arizona

Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX – Tempe

Illinois

Cinemark Seven Bridges & IMAX – Woodridge

Indiana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum − Indianapolis

Michigan

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX − Grand Rapids

Nevada

Brenden Palms 14 & IMAX – Las Vegas

Pennsylvania

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX − King of Prussia

Rhode Island

Apple Cinemas Providence Place & IMAX – Providence