Rama Duwaji visits India nearly 4 months after Zohran Mamdani takes oath as NYC mayor

Artist Rama Duwaji recently shared a picture dump on Instagram, capturing her visit to India, almost four months after her husband, Zohran Mamdan, took the oath as the mayor of New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji. (AP)

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“Things I saw in April that made me want to make art,” she wrote and then shared a list of 14 items that fascinated her while in India.

Also Read: ‘Uncanny resemblance’: Pakistani origin woman’s iconic side eye imitation of Rama Duwaji goes viral

One of her pictures shows a door in Amritsar. Describing it, she wrote, “something about the pattern of the wood and the darker textures where its been weathered most.”

While another captures a stunning lithograph made by Satish Gujral in 1952, a third shows “Ink drawings by Tyeb Mehta from 1950 - 1961 at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.”

Check out what else she posted:

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{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Thank you for coming to our house, I'm touched that it made you want to make art.” Another added, “Such an inspired list! Glad to be part of the mix.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Thank you for coming to our house, I'm touched that it made you want to make art.” Another added, “Such an inspired list! Glad to be part of the mix.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third commented, “You're the most amazing woman I've ever met.” A fourth wrote, “Everything is so alive and beautiful. It makes me want to make art, indeed. Thank you for sharing these MARAVILLAS!” Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji's love story: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third commented, “You're the most amazing woman I've ever met.” A fourth wrote, “Everything is so alive and beautiful. It makes me want to make art, indeed. Thank you for sharing these MARAVILLAS!” Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji's love story: {{/usCountry}}

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Zohran Mamdani scripted history by becoming the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor of NYC. Also, the youngest in more than a century. With his win, his personal life also came into focus, especially his marriage to Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji.

The duo met in 2021 in one of the most modern ways possible - through Hinge. Their relationship, as once described by Mamdani, progressed slowly, with them first exchanging messages and eventually meeting. “There is still hope in these dating apps,” Mamdani once joked while sharing his love story in a podcast.

At the time they met, Mamdani was slowly gaining his footing in local politics and Duwaji, who grew up partly in Dubai, was busy building her career in the arts.

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Also Read: Rama Duwaji old X profile deleted? Zohran Mamdani's wife's social media accounts in focus over alleged ‘n-word’ slur

Initially, their relationship was kept private, but after Mamdani’s political career gained attention, the couple made frequent public appearances. However, she still maintains a considerably low profile.

Finally, they got engaged in 2024 and the duo had their wedding (nikah) in Dubai. Reportedly, they tied the knot in a closed ceremony at the rooftop of Vida Creek Harbour, overlooking the Burj Khalifa. They then had a civil ceremony at the New York City clerk’s office in early 2025. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji also had a three-day wedding bash in Uganda.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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