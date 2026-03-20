Rama Duwaji old X profile deleted? Zohran Mamdani's wife's social media accounts in focus over alleged ‘n-word’ slur

An alleged old X account belonging to Rama Duwaji, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, has been deleted. This comes after a report from a conservative website brought the alleged account into focus highlight its past use of the ‘n-word’ slur. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, speaks with his wife, Rama Duwaji, left. (AP) The Washington Free Beacon reported that an X account by ‘RamaDee’ had posted the ‘n-word’ slur on X. Duwaji would have been 15 at the time. Jon Levine, the reporter who highlighted Duwaji's alleged accounts shared a screenshot and a link to the archived post. Also Read | What did Rama Duwaji like on social media? Zohran Mamdani calls wife 'a private person' amid row Duwaji has not confirmed whether the X account belonged to her. HT.com could not independently verify the information about Duwaji's old account.

He also reported that Duwaji's alleged old X account had been deactivated following the report.

Several people began to react to the news of Duwaji's alleged old X account being deleted. Duwaji old X account deleted: Reactions One person shared a screenshot of the profile and wrote “Rama Duwaji old X account has been deactivated.” Another added “Old X account of Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji has been taken down. The account featured several hateful posts.” Others went through the alleged old profile and dug up some posts. “NYC’s first lady Rama Duwaji celebrated Palestinian terrorists in resurfaced social media posts,” one person wrote. Another added “Here are some interesting posts and retweets I found, starting with this one blaming America for creating ISIS,” sharing a thread.