Rama Duwaji old X profile deleted? Zohran Mamdani's wife's social media accounts in focus over alleged ‘n-word’ slur
An alleged old X account of Rama Duwaji, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, has been deleted after it came into focus over past use of the ‘n-word’ slur.
An alleged old X account belonging to Rama Duwaji, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, has been deleted. This comes after a report from a conservative website brought the alleged account into focus highlight its past use of the ‘n-word’ slur.
The Washington Free Beacon reported that an X account by ‘RamaDee’ had posted the ‘n-word’ slur on X. Duwaji would have been 15 at the time. Jon Levine, the reporter who highlighted Duwaji's alleged accounts shared a screenshot and a link to the archived post.
Also Read | What did Rama Duwaji like on social media? Zohran Mamdani calls wife 'a private person' amid row
Duwaji has not confirmed whether the X account belonged to her. HT.com could not independently verify the information about Duwaji's old account.
He also reported that Duwaji's alleged old X account had been deactivated following the report.
Several people began to react to the news of Duwaji's alleged old X account being deleted.
Duwaji old X account deleted: Reactions
One person shared a screenshot of the profile and wrote “Rama Duwaji old X account has been deactivated.” Another added “Old X account of Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji has been taken down. The account featured several hateful posts.”
Others went through the alleged old profile and dug up some posts. “NYC’s first lady Rama Duwaji celebrated Palestinian terrorists in resurfaced social media posts,” one person wrote.
Another added “Here are some interesting posts and retweets I found, starting with this one blaming America for creating ISIS,” sharing a thread.
The Free Beacon report also mentioned her Tumblr account where she celebrated Palestinian Leila Khaled. It noted that Duwaji would have been around 20 at the time.
The report also added that the majority of Duwaji's such posts on her social media accounts came when she was in the Middle East.
This is not the first time Duwaji's social media activity has come under the scanner. Earlier, there was a massive row over her liking pro-October 7 posts, which is the day of the Hamas attack on Israel, which saw the latter retaliate by launching attacks on Gaza.
When Mamdani was asked about his wife's activities, he did not deny her liking the posts. However, the mayor said “My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall. I, however, was elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city, and I believe that it's my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions.”
Meanwhile, a City Hall official had told Jewish Insider “Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7 was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More