Sam Altman reacts to ‘impossibly thin’ iPhone Air. OpenAI CEO says…

Apple introduced its “thinnest iPhone ever,” the iPhone Air, which received the loudest cheers from the audience at Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event hosted at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Social media has also been abuzz with posts about the new launch, and the latest reaction came from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to react to the new iPhone Air. (Apple, Reuters)

“first new iphone upgrade i have really wanted in awhile! looks very cool,” Sam Altman wrote on X. His post, shared a little over half an hour ago, has quickly grabbed people’s attention and prompted varied reactions.

About iPhone Air:

In a statement, Apple said that the phone is so “impossibly thin and light that it nearly disappears in your hand.” It is “5.6 mm and weighs just 165 grams.”

What did social media say?

The post prompted people to post varied remarks. While some were in agreement with Altman, others expressed their dislike for Apple devices.

An individual commented, “I don’t see the hype at all.” Another added, “I agree with you.”

A third remarked, “Are you thinking the pro or the air?” A fourth wrote, “Honest question: which features? I have been an iPhone user since the first version, so I am asking.”

What did Apple unveil?

In their 2025 event, the company revealed the “next generation of iPhone,” iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and the all-new iPhone Air. In addition, the company unveiled Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3.

What’s new about iPhone 17?

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said that the device underwent a “big upgrade,” adding more about its display and camera.

“iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life, from the bigger and brighter ProMotion display with 3x better scratch resistance, to all-day battery life with faster charging, the A19 chip for powerful performance, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, and the innovative Center Stage front camera — our best front camera yet,” the executive said in a statement.

Drance added, “iPhone 17 is a fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last.”