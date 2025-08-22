'This moment is personal': OpenAI HR exec reveals Mangaluru roots while announcing hiring plans for India office

OpenAI’s HR executive has announced that the company will be establishing an office in India, while also sharing a deeply personal connection to the country. Writing on LinkedIn, Isabelle Mendoza wrote, “OpenAI is launching an office in India! We’re hiring our founding team on the ground, link to our open roles in the comments. This moment is personal. My great-grandfather moved from Mangalore to Singapore in 1925, but much of his story was lost when he passed during World War II, leaving unanswered questions for years.” OpenAI HR exec Isabelle Mendoza shared her Mangaluru family story as she unveiled hiring plans for the company’s India office.(LinkedIn/Isabelle Mendoza)

She added that modern technology helped her reconnect with her roots. “Unfortunately universities don’t hand out diplomas in 100-Year-Old Family Investigations, but ChatGPT does. It surfaced pieces we never thought we’d find and even pointed us toward where to look next (looks like we’re going to Goa!). A reminder that AI can help us connect with the past as much as it shapes the future.”

India as the next chapter

Highlighting why India is central to OpenAI’s global strategy, Mendoza explained, “India is the perfect place for our next chapter: a country that blends timeless wisdom with one of the fastest embraces of technology anywhere in the world. It’s the fastest growing ChatGPT community in the world, and our weekly active users grew 4x in the last year.”

Internet reacts

The post, which has already garnered more than 10,000 likes, has sparked lively discussions in the comments section. One user noted, “That is such great news. It was high time OpenAI did this, and it would be amazing to have the chance to work with the company.” Another simply wrote, “Welcome to India. Delighted you have finally made it.”

One comment read, “A historic moment and the beginning of a perfect new chapter for OpenAI and India.”

Many echoed the warm reception. “I am so glad! Welcome to India,” a user shared, while another added, “This is truly exciting news. A very warm welcome to OpenAI in India. It is inspiring to see world-class innovation moving closer to one of the fastest growing AI communities in the world.”