Who is Akshay Jagadeesh? Indian-origin neuroscientist joins Sam Altman's OpenAI as a researcher

An Indian-origin researcher, Akshay Jagadeesh, has joined Sam Altman’s OpenAI as a research resident, where he will focus on advancing safety research and exploring how artificial intelligence can accelerate progress in health and medicine. Jagadeesh, who has spent nearly a decade studying the human brain, announced the news on social media, saying that he is excited for the next chapter. Akshay Jagadeesh has spent nearly a decade studying the human brain. (X/@akjags)

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined @OpenAI as a research resident, focusing on safety research and AI for health. After nearly 10 years studying the brain, I’m excited for this next chapter building AGI to accelerate medical progress and scientific research!” Jagadeesh wrote in a post on X.

Who is Akshay Jagadeesh?

Jagadeesh brings an extensive academic background to the role. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned his PhD in Computational Neuroscience and Psychology from Stanford University. Following his PhD, he pursued a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School, where his research spanned nearly three years. Jagadeesh has also held research assistant positions at leading institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, and Humboldt University in Berlin.

“My career began with a focus on understanding how the brain enables perception and behavior, using computational models to connect neural activity with cognition. After nearly a decade of academic research, including a PhD at Stanford University and a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School, I have transitioned into industry to apply these insights more broadly,” Jagadeesh wrote in the LinkedIn bio.

Further, elaborating on the OpenAI role, Jagadeesh said his work will revolve around two critical areas: ensuring AI systems are safe, reliable, and aligned with human values, and exploring how AI can accelerate breakthroughs in health and medicine.

“I am especially motivated by the opportunity to translate my background in neuroscience and modeling into building AI tools that both deepen scientific discovery and contribute to human well-being,” he said.