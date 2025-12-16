Saran Wrap Ball game is quietly taking over Christmas parties. How to play?

If your Christmas party group chat is already groaning at the thought of another awkward gift exchange, the Saran Wrap Ball game might be the solution. The game recently resurfaced online after influencer Kelsey shared a video on Instagram breaking down just how simple and chaotic it really is. An influencer’s Saran Wrap Ball game is replacing awkward Christmas gift exchanges(Instagram/tabletopfamily)

In the clip, Kelsey calls it “one of the easiest Christmas games you can play” and pitches it as a stress-free alternative to traditional exchanges. All you need is plastic wrap and a pile of small prizes. “One year I even wrapped my brother’s Christmas present like this. 10/10 recommend,” she wrote in the caption.

How the game works, step by step

The setup takes about 15 minutes, according to Kelsey’s video. You start by gathering a mix of small, inexpensive items. “Chapstick, dollar bills, pens, decks of cards. Anything works honestly,” she says.

Once you have got your prizes, you begin wrapping them into a ball using Saran Wrap, tucking new items in as you go. The goal isn’t neatness. The goal is confusion. By the end, you are left with what Kelsey describes as a “giant blob of prizes.”

To play, everyone sits in a circle. One person starts unwrapping the ball while the next person rolls the dice, trying to get doubles. The moment they do, they grab the ball and start unwrapping instead. Whatever falls out while you’re holding the ball is yours to keep. The game keeps moving until the entire ball is unwrapped. “It’s chaotic, hilarious, and an instant party victory,” Kelsey says in the clip.

What to put inside the Saran Wrap Ball

Part of the game’s appeal is how flexible it is. In her video, Kelsey shares that her group has packed everything from Halloween candy to mini games, playing cards, and hot chocolate–scented chapstick, which turned out to be a crowd favourite.

Other popular add-ins include small gift cards, scratch cards, socks, keychains, and folded cash. The trick is variety. Some layers should feel easy to open. Others should slow people down. That push and pull keeps the energy high.

Kelsey also suggests having guests bring one or two small items each, making the cost low and the prep quick.

Why it works better than a gift exchange

The Saran Wrap Ball game cuts through the usual holiday awkwardness. There is no pressure to “get it right.” No silent judging of gifts. Everyone laughs, everyone stays involved and everyone leaves with something.