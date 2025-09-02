Sheinelle Jones set to return to Today Show after husband Uche Ojeh’s death

Sheinelle Jones is returning to the Today Show nearly four months after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died of cancer on May 23, anchor and colleague Craig Melvin announced on the NBC show. Jones, who last appeared on the Today Show in December 2024, took a break after her husband’s health deteriorated. Sheinelle Jones returns to Today Show.(Instagram/sheinelle_o)

Sheinelle Jones’s return to Today Show

Sheinelle Jones will return to Studio 1A on Friday, September 5, the Today Show announced. “We've got some other great news that we are so excited to share with you, and it involves a member of our own Today family,” began Craig Melvin.

“Yes, our beloved Sheinelle will be returning to the show”, said Savannah Clark Guthrie, adding Sheinelle and her family had “been through so much” following Uche Ojeh’s “devastating death” earlier this year.

Guthrie also mentioned her recent conversation with Sheinelle. The 53-year-old said Sheinelle spoke to her about “how she has carried on and found the strength these past few months”. Sheinelle Jones last appeared on the Today Show in December last year.

A month later, she announced on Instagram that she was “taking time to deal with a family health matter”. “Your kindness means so much to me,” she had added.

It was later revealed that Sheinelle Jones’s husband, Uche Ojeh, had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. At the time of his death in May, Ojeh was only 45.

Sheinelle Jones has a message of hope

Sheinelle Jones has described her experience with Uche Ojeh’s death as a “beautiful nightmare”, says her colleague Savannah Guthrie.

Sheinelle has meditated “on grief” and wants to help others cope with their struggles in life through a “special message of hope”, informed Guthrie on the Today Show.

