Texas founder works 14.5 hours straight with no breaks, forgets to eat: ‘That sounds absolutely horrible’

A Texas-based founder has sparked a fierce debate on social media after detailing his 14.5-hour workday, which he completed without breaks or food. He justified the extreme schedule by stating he "wasn't born with the ability" to work that long, but instead "built the endurance over time." A Texas-based founder whose post about long working hours has gone viral. (LinkedIn/Brandon Avedikian)

“I got to the office today at 8 AM and left after 10:30 PM. That's 14.5+ hours of intense, focused work. No breaks except the restroom,” Brandon Avedikian, founder of real estate firm Aspire Commercial, wrote.

“No food. I was so locked in I forgot to eat, and I didn't want to stop the momentum when I remembered,” he continued, adding, “I wasn't born with the ability to do this. I built the endurance over time. No different than someone training for a sport.”

A LinkedIn post by a Texas founder. (X/@bavedikian)

Social media reacts:

The post prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some supported the founder and shared similar stories, others argued that work is not so important.

An individual posted, “Those days are the best. Well, some of them. When you’re moving forward, they are the absolute most rewarding days/feelings. When you’re putting out fires, they can be taxing. Essential, but ya get home whooped.” Another added, “I usually keep these days to once a week. I enjoy coming home and having my kids tackle me too much, eating dinner with them, and reading and putting them to bed.” Avedikian responded, “I come home most days to hang out with my kids and put them to bed, then start working again. After 10 days of travelling, I just powered through and never left the office.”

A third asked, “How did you build up to this?” Avedikian replied, “Instead of going home at the end of the day and relaxing, I kept working. Or when I got home and got my kids to bed, I started working again. I didn’t have much energy left at first and could only focus for an hour or two. Kept doing it, built more endurance. Now I often work more hours after dinner than many work in a day.”

A fourth commented, “That sounds absolutely horrible.” A fifth wrote, “No thanks. Work isn’t that important. Life balance and time with loved ones is.”

How did Brandon Avedikian react to the backlash?

Addressing the negative remarks he received on his post, Avedikian shared that he isn’t recommending this lifestyle to anyone, adding that for most people, it wouldn’t make sense.

“I’m sharing publicly what it’s like trying to scale a company. And sometimes, this is what it takes. Everyone should do what they want to do. I’m not here to tell anyone how to live.”

However, he continued that without hard work, people cannot expect success.

“If you’re trying to do something big without being willing to work for it, you’re counting on a miracle. A terrible strategy. It’s no different than a kid assuming he’ll make it to the NFL. The odds are not in your favor.”