Tom Segura, Christina P divorce puts Your Mom's House podcasters Instagram posts in focus; ‘genuinely heartbroken’

Tom Segura and Christina P or Pazsitzky's Instagram posts came into focus after news of their divorce broke. TMZ reported that the Your Mom's House podcasters were parting ways after 18 years of marriage.

Tom Segura and Christina P or Pazsitzky tied the knot in 2008. (Instagram/thechristinap)

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“They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children,” a source told the publication, noting the split was 'amicable'.

Also Read | Christina Pazsitzky v Tom Segura net worth: Who is richer as podcast hosts divorce

Segura and Pazsitzky first met in the 1990s on the Los Angeles stand-up comedy circuit. They hit it off as friends but the relationship developed later on and the two tied the knot in 2008. The couple has two sons – Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

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{{^usCountry}} While Segura and Pazsitzky have decided to continue with their podcast, despite the split, the news drew fans to their Instagram posts with many leaving comments for the beloved comedians and podcast hosts. Tom Segura and Christina P's Instagram posts in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Segura and Pazsitzky have decided to continue with their podcast, despite the split, the news drew fans to their Instagram posts with many leaving comments for the beloved comedians and podcast hosts. Tom Segura and Christina P's Instagram posts in focus {{/usCountry}}

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Several fans flocked to Segura's most recent post. It was captioned, “Brunt’s gotta take a little Wilco break. New 2 Bears episode is out now!".

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The video was from the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast which Segura co-hosts with actor-comedian Bert Kreischer.

Several fans commented on this post. One said “Does the divorce mean your moms house during the week and your dads house on weekends now?.” However, there are no plans for a separate podcast. One fan of Christina also commented “Tom you better not have cheated on our girl!!! We ride at dawn for mommy!!!!!!!!!”.

Yet another said “Ok bart, spill the tea on tom and Christina.” However, the couple has not commented on the divorce or the reason for them parting ways.

Meanwhile, Christina's latest post featured a pack of cigarettes. The Marlboro pack read ‘Smoking Causes Blindness,' and the comedian wrote in the caption “Cheers to Marlboro for their new Goth advertising. Rippin’ Scottish darts.”

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Fans flocked to the comment section here as well. “If that tmz article is true im genuinely heartbroken and i never thought a celebrity couple would make me that,” one wrote referring to the reportage on the split.

Another added “I know yall would never make us choose. But if I had to.. I'd choose you.” Yet another asked “Hows the divorce going?”. Many others came out with messages of encouragement. One wrote “keep those jeans high and tight Mommy,” while another said “I love you mommy.”

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