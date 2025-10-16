Tomonobu Itagaki net worth: All on Japanese video game developer's fortune and career

Tomonobu Itagaki, the legendary Japanese game designer who changed the face of action gaming, has died at 58. His death was confirmed through a post shared on his official Facebook page - a final message he prepared before his demise. “The flame of my life is about to go out. I take pride in having fought to the end and having followed my convictions. I have no regrets,” read the post. Tomonobu Itagaki has died at the age of 58.(Facebook/Tomonobu Itagaki)

According to Eurogamer, Itagaki’s death was later confirmed by his friend James Mielke, co-founder of Tigertron and BitSummit. “Today I lost someone who was truly like a brother to me, I’m gutted to the core,” Mielke wrote in his post on X. “RIP, senpai. You will always be a ninja.”

Tomonobu Itagaki net worth

According to Mabumbe, Tomonobu Itagaki’s net worth was estimated to be anywhere between $5 and $6 million. His earnings were largely through game royalties, studio leadership, and consulting within the gaming industry.

Life and legacy in gaming

Itagaki joined Tecmo (now Koei Tecmo) in 1992, working first on Tecmo Super Bowl before creating Dead or Alive in 1996 - a title that turned him into one of Japan’s biggest gaming icons. His combination of complex combat systems and cinematic flair changed how fighting games were made.

He became head of Team Ninja, where he directed Ninja Gaiden, which was a brutal, stylish action game that inspired a generation of developers. By 2008, Itagaki walked away from Tecmo after disputes over unpaid bonuses. He said he wanted “creative freedom above all else.”

Following his exit, Itagaki founded Valhalla Game Studios, which produced Devil’s Third. The title struggled critically, but showed Itagaki’s determination to stay independent. In later years, he launched Itagaki Games and was developing a new project before his death.

Reactions to Tomonobu Itagaki’s death

Fans and developers across the world have flooded social media with tributes for Itagaki. Katsuhiro Harada, executive gaming director and chief producer of the Tekken series, wrote “No way, Itagaki-san. You said, ‘Let’s grab a drink sometime,’ didn’t you? I don’t believe it. I don’t.”

