'Tucker Budzyn, we love you': Legendary influencer dog's death leaves fans ‘gutted’

Fans are mourning after Tucker Budzyn, the beloved viral golden retriever, died following complications from cancer. He was eight years old.

Tucker Budzyn's death leaves fans ‘gutted’ (tuckerbudzyn/Instagram)

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Tucker’s owner, influencer Courtney Budzyn, announced the news in a video on Saturday, September 5. She said that the pooch died on Wednesday, September 2, less than a week after she revealed his lymphoma diagnosis.

“I thought that was the last sad video I was gonna make, but it’s not … Tucker passed away Wednesday, unexpectedly,” Courtney said.

She added that Tucker seemed to be doing “really well” with his cancer treatment but then he developed lymphoma in his intestine.

“[The treatment] left a hole where cancer was, and he got an infection that seemed to hit him overnight,” she explained.

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Courtney rushed Tucker to the vet that morning, where he received “antibiotics and fluid.” However, his condition worsened.

“I want you to know I tried to do everything I could. I did everything,” she said.

“His temperature kept rising, and there was nothing — nothing was changing it. We had to let him go,” she continued. “Tucker, I love you so much.”

“There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t have done for him. He was literally part of me. He was part of my soul. It feels like I lost a body part,” she added.

Fans mourn

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Tucker’s fans took to social media to express their love for him and their sorrow after his passing.

“Rest in Peace Tucker we love you so much,” an X user wrote.

“Goodbye to @TuckerBudzyn, a heckin' good boy who was loved by millions. May he have an auspicious rebirth and never know suffering again,” wrote another.

“My heart is breaking,” wrote a user. “@tuckerbudzyn lived his best ever life with you. He truly was “our” dog in so many ways for so many years. Rest in happy good boi glory, Tucker.

Also Read | Loyal bulldog Odin dies after trying to save ‘best friend’ Raffie from dog attack, ‘Could not fight anymore’

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A Reddit user wrote in a post, “Is everyone (or anyone) so gutted about Tucker?”

“I feel so terrible for the Budzyns, and I can’t stop thinking about how they really did everything to give him the best life possible. I keep looking at my pup today and stressing because you just never know. My dog I have right now is my “soul dog” and he’s a year older than Tucker.

And I know people deal with this every day. I know other people have posted here about losing dogs today. I feel for each and every one of you. Dogs are the absolute best…and it’s just the worst pain when you lose them,” the user added.

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One user commented, “I’m with you. It’s very sad and I feel bad for the owners because they thought they were doing the right thing by him, not knowing how extensive his cancer was. I too have my “heart dog” right now and I have hugged him a little bit tighter today.”

“My heart is broken. Tucker was the start of my golden love,” said another.

Courtney adopted Tucker in 2018. She soon began posting his photos and videos, and he went on to grow a huge international following across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. According to People, their story is the subject of the upcoming picture book Of All the Sniffs I Love the Most, set to be released in November.

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