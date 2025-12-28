Loyal bulldog Odin dies after trying to save ‘best friend’ Raffie from dog attack, ‘Could not fight anymore’

Beloved influencer dog Odin, who was injured while trying to “protect” his canine sibling Raffie during a dog attack, has tragically died. Raffie and Odin’s owner, Maren Peeters, who runs the account bundleofbullies on TikTok, shared the heartbreaking news on social media. Loyal bulldog Odin dies after trying to save ‘best friend’ Raffie from dog attack (bundleofbullies/Instagram)

Raffie died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Christmas Eve amid an attack by one of Peeters' other dogs. Odin was wounded while trying to save Raffie, who Peeters said were “best friends.”

Peeters shared a photo of herself, visibly distressed and crying, with Odin beside her, his head on her lap. “Odin didn’t make it,” she wrote. “when I arrived I was completely in shock, his whole face was swollen, I didn’t recognized him anymore. When he heard me he stood up and layed his head in my hands and dropped his body. He couldn’t anymore, he was completely exhausted and could not fight anymore. His body gave up. I am so heartbroken I’m speechless I’m not the same anymore.”

“Odin, Raffie has been waiting for you at the gates of heaven. Go wild up there together,” she added. “I love you so much Odin, I hope you have the most amazing water party’s up there. And keep an eye on each other. Till we meet again my baby”.

Peeters shared another photo of the late pooch, writing, “Fly high Odin”.

Sharing a photo featuring Raffie and Odin together, Peeters wrote, “You needed each other. Besties forever”.

Before sharing the tragic news, Peeters shared a couple of other posts saying Odin’s condition was poor. She expressed her sorrow at losing Raffie, writing of Odin in one of the posts, “I hope he makes it through the night. I am going to visit him right in the morning because I want to hold him. I can’t take this pain anymore”.

What happened to Raffie and Odin?

Peeters revealed in a tearful video address to her followers, which she shared on Christmas Eve, that she was in Austria for the holiday when she got a call from a doggie daycare facility Raffie, Odin, and their canine siblings were staying at. Staff at the facility told her that her other dog, Pickles, wanted to "attack Raffie.”

“I brought all of my dogs to this daycare, and one day after I brought them, I got a call. The owner wanted to put the dogs outside, and Pickles wanted to attack Raffie," Peeters recalled. “But, Raffie immediately fell dead to the ground. Heart attack. Died. The owner of the daycare immediately did CPR on Raffie. Pickles wanted to attack further, so Odin stepped in.”

Odin and Pickles, Peeters' other bulldogs, also frequently appear on her social media.

"Odin is Raffie’s best friend, and he protected him. Odin almost died. They managed to put Pickles away, to fight him off, but Raffie was no more. Raffie is dead. I can’t believe it. I still cannot believe it," Peeters said.

"I cannot live without him. Let’s not forget that Odin tried to save the life of his best friend. And let’s be clear, they never did anything like that when they’re with me. They always stay together," she added.

Peeters later wrote in an Instagram post that Odin was “close to death” and was in need of medical care. A GoFundMe launched for Odin after he sustained injuries said he “risked his life to protect Raffie.”

After being injured, Odin was transferred to an animal hospital, where he ultimately died.