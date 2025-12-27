Loyal bulldog Odin 'close to death' after stepping in to save ‘best friend’ Raffie; GoFundMe launched

Beloved influencer dog Raffie died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Christmas Eve, his owner, Maren Peeters, who runs the account bundleofbullies on TikTok, shared on social media. Odin, another one of Peeters’ pooches, was also involved in the incident, and is now recovering from his injuries. Loyal bulldog Odin 'close to death' after stepping in to save ‘best friend’ Raffie (Odin and Raffie - L, Odin - R)(Maren Peeters/Instagram )

A GoFundMe has now been launched for Odin, who was Raffie’s “best friend.” The funds will help him survive his injuries. Odin is “close to death” following the incident, according to Peeters.

What happened to Raffie?

Raffie died amid an attack by one of Peeters' other dogs. Peeters revealed in a tearful video address to her followers, which she shared on Christmas Eve, that she was in Austria for the holiday when she got a call from a doggie daycare facility Raffie and his canine siblings were staying at. Staff at the facility told her that her other dog, Pickles, wanted to "attack Raffie.”

“I brought all of my dogs to this daycare, and one day after I brought them, I got a call. The owner wanted to put the dogs outside, and Pickles wanted to attack Raffie," Peeters recalled. “But, Raffie immediately fell dead to the ground. Heart attack. Died. The owner of the daycare immediately did CPR on Raffie. Pickles wanted to attack further, so Odin stepped in.”

Odin and Pickles, Peeters' other bulldogs, also frequently appear on her social media.

‘Odin tried to save the life of his best friend’

"Odin is Raffie’s best friend, and he protected him. Odin almost died. They managed to put Pickles away, to fight him off, but Raffie was no more. Raffie is dead. I can’t believe it. I still cannot believe it," Peeters said.

"I cannot live without him. Let’s not forget that Odin tried to save the life of his best friend. And let’s be clear, they never did anything like that when they’re with me. They always stay together," she added.

Peeters later wrote in an Instagram post that Odin is “close to death” and is in need of medical care. Sharing a photo of the dog, she wrote, “Odin is close to death. My heart breaks. The treatment costs €5,000. I don’t want to ask for donations, but I feel compelled now. Could you please help Odin?”

A GoFundMe launched for Odin says he “risked his life to protect Raffie.” “The injuries turned out to be severe. Although his wounds improved, Odin didn't recover,” says the page.

It adds, “Odin has just been transferred to the animal hospital. He will have to stay there for the next few nights, in critical condition. Help Maren save her beloved Odin! Every donation goes to Odin!”