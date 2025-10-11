US Air Force veteran who once felt ‘stuck in poverty’ in America now lives comfortably in Vietnam on $4,000

A 36-year-old American Air Force veteran from Maryland has found peace and purpose far from home in Vietnam. Markeiz Ryan’s life took a dramatic turn after the 2008 financial crisis, which cost his mother her job and left his family struggling. After serving in the US Air Force, a veteran settled in Vietnam, enjoying a calm life on a monthly income of $4,000.(Instagram/markeizryan)

“It wiped my mother’s job away and it really made things tough for us around the time I graduated high school,” Ryan told CNBC Make It. “I didn’t have much of a financial security blanket to fall under. The best thing for me was to join the military so I wouldn’t have to put my family into any more debt.”

He joined the US Air Force in 2010, serving in countries including Korea, Germany and parts of Africa. But in 2016, while stationed in Korea, Ryan broke curfew and was punished with loss of pay, base restriction and demotion from staff sergeant to senior airman.

“After this, I was very depressed and very sad,” he said. “But that depression and sadness make you think about where your life is going and it makes you redirect your life into the right direction.”

A life-changing trip to vietnam

During his restriction period, Ryan planned a trip to visit a friend in Vietnam — a decision that would reshape his future. “It just looked like so much fun and it really lived up to all the hype,” he recalled. “I ended up having the best time of my life, and that depression was gone.”

The experience stayed with him. After completing his service in Wyoming and being honourably discharged in 2019, Ryan decided to move to Vietnam permanently.

Living comfortably abroad

As per the outlet, Ryan currently lives in Ho Chi Minh City on about $4,000 a month. His income comes from multiple sources, including around $1,500 in Veterans Affairs disability benefits, $1,000 from the GI Bill as he pursues a master’s degree, and up to $1,300 from teaching English. He also takes on voiceover work and day trading, earning a few hundred dollars more each month.

“This might not sound like a lot in America but trust me, this is more than enough to be middle or even above middle class in Vietnam,” he said.

He rents a two-bedroom apartment in one of the city’s tallest residential towers for $850 per month, with utilities costing about $130. His other expenses, including groceries, fuel, and annual health insurance, remain modest, allowing him to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

Finding calm and purpose

Ryan describes Vietnam as the safest and most peaceful place he has ever lived. “I never have to look over my shoulder here. People are more focused on their day-to-day life and less focused on politics. It’s a much more calm feeling,” he said.

Although he admits noise pollution can be an issue, Ryan insists he has no plans to leave. “If I leave, it’s because Vietnam told me to leave,” he laughed.

Reflecting on his journey, he said living in Vietnam helped him rediscover motivation and balance. “In America, I felt like no matter how hard you work, you’re still in poverty,” he said. “Here, you focus on what makes you happy, who you want to become and how you’re going to get there. Getting out of survival mode makes life infinitely more human.”