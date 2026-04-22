US man relocates to Thailand with family for early retirement but finds it unfulfilling: 'I had a lot of anxiety'

A finance professional from Seattle who relocated to Thailand with his family in pursuit of early retirement has shared how stepping away from work left him feeling restless rather than fulfilled.

Dunning said living in Thailand has significantly improved their quality of life.(Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by Business Insider, Jona Dunning, now 40, had spent years building a career in finance, saving aggressively toward financial independence and early retirement. While the demanding corporate job offered strong pay, he increasingly saw it as a means to an end rather than a source of happiness.

"I realised that the paychecks aren't making me happier, but they are a vehicle that can help me to really accelerate things for my family and for me," Dunning told Business Insider.

(Also Read: US-born woman opens up about cultural shock after moving to India: 'I’m still adjusting')

From Seattle to Thailand

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{{^usCountry}} The 40-year-old shared that in 2018, after securing a promotion he had long pursued, the pressure intensified. His wife, Mary, noticed the toll it was taking, prompting discussions about a lifestyle change. With their children still very young, the couple then decided it was the right time to move abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 40-year-old shared that in 2018, after securing a promotion he had long pursued, the pressure intensified. His wife, Mary, noticed the toll it was taking, prompting discussions about a lifestyle change. With their children still very young, the couple then decided it was the right time to move abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dunning, who is half Thai and grew up visiting Thailand regularly, said he had always been drawn to Chiang Mai. So, that's where the couple decided to go. The family relocated to Thailand in 2019. To make the move possible, Mary secured a teaching job at an international school, which also helped the family obtain visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dunning, who is half Thai and grew up visiting Thailand regularly, said he had always been drawn to Chiang Mai. So, that's where the couple decided to go. The family relocated to Thailand in 2019. To make the move possible, Mary secured a teaching job at an international school, which also helped the family obtain visas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dunning said that life in Thailand initially offered what they had hoped for - a slower pace, better work-life balance, and a more family-friendly environment. Mary also found teaching less demanding than in the US, while Dunning spent time learning Thai and embracing the outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dunning said that life in Thailand initially offered what they had hoped for - a slower pace, better work-life balance, and a more family-friendly environment. Mary also found teaching less demanding than in the US, while Dunning spent time learning Thai and embracing the outdoors. {{/usCountry}}

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However, within months, Dunning said that he realised early retirement wasn’t as fulfilling as he had imagined.

"I had a lot of anxiety that I wasn't working. I thought I would really enjoy being just a stay-at-home dad, studying Thai, and I really didn't," he said. "That was a huge realisation for me, and then for anybody that's looking at FIRE really young in their life,” he added.

Dunning said that in an attempt to regain a sense of purpose, he briefly co-founded a burrito shop with friends. But after about six months, he stepped back from the business when he landed a remote role at a Hong Kong-based consumer electronics company.

"When I got that job, I'd say that's when we really locked in," he said, adding, "And I don't remember ever looking at going back to America after that."

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(Also Read: 22-year-old UK woman lands job in Bengaluru, asks if relocating to India is safe)

Life in Chiang Mai

The family has since built a permanent life in Chiang Mai. According to Business Insider, they invested around 12.1 million baht (approximately $377,000) to construct a two-storey home, part of which operates as Airbnb rentals. Combined with rental income from 3 properties they own in Seattle, the setup forms a broader strategy to generate passive income.

Despite continuing to work, Dunning said living in Thailand has significantly improved their quality of life while lowering costs. He shared that the family spends about 160,000 baht monthly, benefiting from lower expenses and perks such as affordable leisure activities.

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Today, the couple said that they enjoy more time with their children, stronger community ties, and a lifestyle that balances financial goals with personal fulfilment, even if early retirement didn’t go as planned.

"Not only do we have a community, but we have more time to hang out with them and connect with them than we ever did in America," Dunning said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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