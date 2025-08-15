US teenager's rendition of Indian national anthem stuns internet: ‘Proud moment’

An American teen’s heartfelt singing of the Indian national anthem has won hearts online. In the video, the teen is seen singing the national anthem with deep sincerity and emotion, impressing viewers with his heartfelt performance. Disha Pansuriya shared a video of 17-year-old Gabe Merritt singing the Indian national anthem.(@dishakpansuriya/Instagram)

The video was shared by Disha Pansuriya, who lives in the US, with the caption, “You feel proud when a 17-year-old American sings the Indian National Anthem.”

In the video, Gabe Merritt is seen singing the national anthem with confidence and sincerity, captivating viewers with his heartfelt rendition.

In her caption, Pansuriya mentions that Merritt is amazing and he knows almost every country’s national anthem, but India is his favourite.

“Oh my god! My heart just smiled through this.. I pray and wish he goes places with his exceptional talent!!” the caption of the post reads.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media reacts:

Instagram users praised the teen for his dedication and effort in learning and singing the anthem correctly. Many called the performance “heartwarming” and “inspiring".

One of the users, Piyusha Sudra, commented, “That was a super proud moment.”

A second user, Akshay Singhania, commented, “Lots of love for this innocent person.”

A third user, Adv Foram, commented, “It feels so great to hear the National Anthem. So proud of you”.

Another user, KK Agarwal, commented, “Wonderful, dear very sharp mind to learn the Indian National Anthem.”

Many users were also impressed to learn that he knows the national anthems of almost every country, and that India is his favourite. The video quickly went viral, with thousands of likes, shares, and positive comments, showing how much people appreciated his talent.