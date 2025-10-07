USPS says it will ‘forgo’ price change for market-dominant services until mid-2026

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it will not be increasing the prices of its market-dominant services in January next year. This is a major development as an annual hike in prices has become a feature of the USPS for the last two decades, as per The US Sun. US Postmaster General David Steiner explained the thinking behind this decision in a statement. USPS announces no increase in market-dominant products for first half of 2026.(Unsplash)

“We continually strive to balance our pricing approach both to meet the revenue needs of the Postal Service and to deliver affordable offerings that reflect market conditions. We have therefore decided at this time to forgo a price change for first-class mail postage and other market-dominant services until mid-year 2026,” Steiner said.

Services that will see price hike

While the market-dominant services will not become dearer, there will be certain changes for other facilities.

The priority mail express, priority mail, USPS ground advantage and parcel select will see a price increase, The US Sun reported. These changes will take effect on October 8, in time for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The price freeze by USPS will have another major impact, as detailed by amsive.com. It will help the marketers as their costs for sending season’s greetings or promotional material will stay the same during the first half of 2026.

Since 2021, the outlet reports, the Forever stamp has seen a 34% increase in costs. Now, with the prices to remain stable for more than six months, marketing and mailing campaigns can be planned with more clarity.

According to AL.com, the previous price increase in Forever stamps came in July this year, raising it from 73 to 78 cents. “The price of a stamp to mail a 1-ounce single-piece First-Class letter will not increase in early 2026,” the USPS pointed out. The previous two years saw price hikes twice in a year, but that will not be the case next year.

