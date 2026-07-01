Victor Willis rose to fame as the founding lead vocalist of Village People, becoming a disco legend with his contributions to timeless tracks such as Y.M.C.A., Macho Man, and In the Navy.

Victor Willis, the legendary lead singer of Village People, died at 74. His wife, Karen, announced his passing on Facebook, emphasizing his battles with addiction and their lasting partnership which helped revitalize his career. (AFP)

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In addition to his achievements with the band, he faced personal challenges, rejuvenated his career, and enjoyed nearly twenty years of marriage with his spouse, Karen Huff-Willis. Following Willis' passing at the age of 74 on June 30, 2026, his Karen wrote in a Facebook post: “It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband … Victor passed away on Tuesday … as a result of a short, but aggressive illness.”

“The family request privacy at this time of great loss," she added.

Trump pays tribute to Victor Willis

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late singer, saying that “He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Victor Willis net worth: How rich was Village People singer? All we know after his death from ‘aggressive illness’

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Who is Karen Huff-Willis?

Willis wed Karen, an attorney and entertainment executive, on November 17, 2007. Their union endured for nearly two decades, during which she played a significant role in his personal and professional recovery.

Karen assisted Willis in finding the long-missing master tapes for his solo album, encouraged his return to the stage, and stood by him throughout his legal battle to regain rights associated with several Village People songs.

Willis departed from Village People in 1980 and later candidly discussed the challenging years that ensued. He disclosed to San Diego Union-Tribune that he spent the 1980s and ’90 under the influence of drugs.

Willis often acknowledged her role in helping him change his life after struggling with addiction for many years. Karen also shared her observations regarding the transformation, stating “Victor is a lot more relaxed than when I first met him. He’s back now, and he’s more like the iconic Victor Willis people know from the Village People.”

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Following a court-mandated rehabilitation in 2006, he publicly stated: “The nightmare of drug abuse is being lifted from my life… I’m looking forward to living the second part of my life drug-free.”

Victor Willis's ex-wife

Before marrying Karen, Victor Willis was previously married to Phylicia Rashad, who was then known as Phylicia Ayers-Allen, from 1978 until 1982. Rashad later gained fame for her role as Clair Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show.’

Willis' career began long before he became a global sensation with the Village People. He was born in Dallas, Texas, where he grew up singing gospel music in his father's Baptist church and later showcased his talent on Broadway, including in the original production of The Wiz.

In his later years, he experienced a unique second act. His solo album, Solo Man, was finally released decades after its recording, and he rejoined the Village People following the resolution of legal disputes.

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