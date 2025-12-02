Watch: Influencer leaves new laptop unattended in NYC, it gets stolen in about 5 minutes

An American influencer ran a social experiment to see how quickly his laptop would be stolen in New York City, and the results surprised many. In his video, someone takes the laptop just five minutes after the experiment begins. Influencer Sam Beres’ laptop was left unattended in NYC. (Instagram/@sambucha)

“How Long Does It Take For Somebody To Steal Your Laptop In NYC?” Sam Beres wrote and shared a video. It shows him leaving a laptop in a busy area in NYC.

Initially, no one pays any attention to the laptop. After a few minutes, people start staring at it. As per a timer set by Beres, an individual finally sits beside the device and eventually takes it away.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video of the social experiment prompted a series of responses from people. While some discussed the city's crime rate, others took a more humorous approach in their responses. A few, however, argued that the person could have taken it to find out more about the owner and return the device.

An individual posted, “The engineer needed the laptop for work, so he borrowed it.” Another added, “He probably took it home to see if he could find the rightful owner. One time, a brand-new iPad was delivered to my house, but it was intended for the previous person who had lived in my apartment. Searched up his name on Google and found him indeed. I was able to get it back to him since it was a birthday present for his daughter. You never know, man.”

A third expressed, “Bro didn’t even call him out for stealing his laptop.” A fourth wrote, “I’d have taken it and dropped it off with the police, so before you’re all judgy judgy, check to see if it was turned in.”

Who is Sam Beres?

Better known to his fans as Sambucha, Beres, according to his LinkedIn profile, completed his bachelor’s degree in finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. For over three years, he worked as an analyst at Barclays before launching his YouTube channel in 2021. In addition to YouTube, he also posts his videos on Instagram and Facebook.