NYC influencer’s sneaky celebrity spotting in the Hamptons gets 7 million views

The Hamptons – with its high-end restaurant, exclusive resorts and stunning beaches – are a popular summer destination for wealthy New Yorkers, celebrities and socialites. But when one influencer inadvertently spotted a famous celebrity in the Hamptons, her video blew up. Influencer Victoria Casalino spotted a celebrity in the Hamptons(Instagram/@victoriacasalino)

Victoria Casalino, a fashion and lifestyle influencer from New York City, was spending a weekend in the Hamptons when she inadvertently captured a Hollywood celebrity there.

Casalino appears to have been filming content for her social media pages when she captured footage of the Sex and the City star behind her.

“POV: You’re taking pics and notice someone behind you,” read the on-screen text on the video, which has blown up with more than 7 million views on Instagram.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Casalino captioned it, “Nothing like a good celeb sighting”.

Video leaves people confused

Many people could not immediately identify the celebrity that the New York influencer claimed to have filmed.

“So now I’m just playing Where’s Waldo bc what am I trying to look for,” read one comment under her video. “I thought you were talking about the asian guy staring at you,” another person wrote.

Some accused her of invading the star’s privacy, with one person writing: “No. You purposefully stood there after seeing someone famous to take pictures of them and invade their privacy. Sad.”

Recognizing the celebrity

Others said they recognized the celebrity in question as Sarah Jessica Parker, best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

“Sarah Jessica Parker is next to the lady in the red striped shirt,” said one commenter. “Is that John Slattery too!?” another wondered.

Another Instagram user claimed that the woman next to Sarah Jessica Parker, wearing the red shirt, is George Clooney’s ex-wife.

