Watch: Israeli farmers carve huge message into field for Trump ahead of Nobel Peace Prize announcement

US President Donald Trump has coveted the Nobel Peace Prize for years. With hours to go until the announcement of this year's winner of the prestigious award, social media is abuzz with chatter around the matter. Amid the several posts, one has stood out, surprising people. It is a video that captures farmers in Israel, carving a huge message that shows support for the American leader.

What is the message?

A video of the moment captures the message being written on a huge field using tractors. At the end of the clip, a bird's-eye view of the note is revealed. It reads, “Nobel 4 Trump.”

“Farmers in Israel carved a clear message into a field to thank President Trump for brokering the Israel-Hamas peace plan,” reported Fox News. A few local reporters said a group of Yom Kippur War veterans created the massive carving. The Yom Kippur War was fought in 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

How did social media react?

The video prompted mixed reactions among social media users. One wrote, “At least Trump tried to do something, and as we can see, he succeeded. Well done.” Another posted, “Are you guys stupid? Trump is starting wars in Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.”

A third remarked, “No way. Trump has committed a crime against humanity here in the great US of A.” A fourth argued, “Trump deserves that.”

Israeli PM’s renewed endorsement:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his endorsement of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. A tweet from the X profile dedicated to the Israeli leader's office read: “Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!”

What did Trump say about his chances of winning the Nobel?

When asked about his chances of winning the award, Trump dodged the question, reported the New York Times.

“I can’t say. I mean, a lot of people say no matter what I did — because you know, I’m of a certain persuasion — no matter what I do, they won’t give it up,” the president said.

He continued, “I’m not politicking for it,” adding, “I have a lot of people that are.”