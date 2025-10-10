Barron Trump tipped for major role at TikTok; POTUS says 'you owe me big'

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of US President Donald Trump, may take on a major role in TikTok. A suggestion regarding the same has been made by Jack Advent, who earlier served as Donald Trump's social media manager. Barron Trump is the son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.(AP)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Advent made the proposal to broaden the social media platform's appeal among the youngsters.

Donald Trump returns on TikTok

On October 6, the US President marked his return to the social media platform as he shared a video from the Oval Office. The clip soon went viral and garnered more than six million views in a matter of a few hours.

"To all those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big," Donald Trump said.

According to USA Today, Trump's latest post in nearly a year came after the government worked out a deal to keep the application operating in the country.

Besides him, US Vice President JD Vance also made an apparent comeback on the platform. "I got a little lazy the last few months was focused on the job of being VP and not on TikTok," Vance said.

Recently, Donald Trump signed an executive order clearing the way for investors to operate a US version of TikTok.

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize 2025: What are Donald Trump's chances of winning?

Barron Trump to join TikTok?

Jack Advent, who has been given the nickname “TikTok Jack” by Donald Trump, has suggested that the US President give Barron a top position in TikTok.

"Young people are overwhelmingly the user base of TikTok. I'm hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok's board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using," Jack Advent told the Daily Mail.

As of now, Barron has not made a comment on Advent’s idea. Earlier, the teenager shifted to the White House while attending classes at the Washington, D.C. campus of New York University.

Advent believes that Donald Trump has "delivered on his promise to save TikTok and the millions of Americans who run their businesses and get their unfiltered news through the app".

Also Read: Did Barron Trump’s height shatter his dream career? Surprising details revealed

FAQs:

Is Donald Trump back on TikTok?

Yes, the US President marked his return to the platform on October 6 as he shared a video from the Oval Office.

When was the last time Donald Trump posted on TikTok?

Before his comeback, he last posted on the platform on Election Day 2024. At that time, Trump encouraged all the Republican voters to remain in the voting lines, as per USA Today.

What executive order did Donald Trump sign in September?

He had granted more time to ByteDance for selling its US assets.