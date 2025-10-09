Barron Trump is reportedly on Tea dating app; here's how President's son was described after Trump Tower date

Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's son, is reportedly on the Tea dating advice app that women use, and he's not been described all too flatteringly. The 19-year-old New York University sophomore didn't quite receive words of praise on the app as per the Daily Mail. Barron Trump reportedly shut down a floor of Manhattan Trump Tower for a date. (X/@Satoshi_Heart_)

The Tea dating app helps women ‘date safely’ by allowing verified users to upload photos of men they have taken a liking to, so others can ‘red flag’ the person if they are aware of some untoward information pertaining to the individual.

Barron is reportedly ‘being slandered’ on the app, as per the publication.

What has been said about Barron Trump on Tea

A comment about Barron Trump on the app reportedly says “messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped.”

This comes after Barron reportedly shut down an entire floor of the Manhattan Trump Tower last month for a date. Barron reportedly shut down the entire floor for ‘security reasons’ a source told Page Six.

The comment on the dating app reportedly translates to “Barron is a dramatic person who pretended to play dumb while being disrespectful. He wanted to keep our union a secret, because we had intercourse and I didn't hear from him again. He was unattractive,” as per Daily Mail.

HT.com has not been able to verify the comment about Barron Trump or its meaning.

What Eric Trump said about Barron shutting Trump Tower

When asked about younger brother Barron's date, Eric replied “Oh, god. You don't want to know the dating advice that I gave Barron.” He was speaking on the PBD Podcast.

Eric continued, “He's above his years, and he's a great friend and also loves the cryptocurrency stuff.” While Eric hailed Barron as an ‘amazing’ person, he was reluctant to give out information about Barron's date. “God, I can't tell. I'm going to get myself in so much trouble,” the 41-year-old said.

However, he did share his thoughts about shutting down an entire floor of the Manhattan Trump Tower. “So honestly, you know, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at, you know, at his age in terms of the dating scene,” Eric stated.