Did Barron Trump’s extraordinary height shatter his dream career? Brother Eric shares surprising insights

Barron Trump's aspirations to play soccer were dashed by his extraordinary height, revealed his brother Eric Trump. Eric Trump shared that Barron, Donald Trump's youngest son at 6'9'', loves soccer but may not pursue it professionally due to his height.(AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Barron, who is Donald Trump's youngest son among five children, stands taller than the others at 6 feet 9 inches. The 19-year-old has mostly maintained a secretive life, shielded from the spotlight by his mother Melania. Eric, however, revealed on Saturday that Barron “loves soccer” during an interview on the PBD Podcast.

Eric pointed out that Barron's incredible growth eliminated any possibility of him pursuing his passion for soccer to a professional level. “So he loved soccer until he realized that there's never been a 6ft9 soccer player ever,” he explained.

There have been a handful of professional soccer players who are as tall or taller than Barron, but this is exceptional. The President has already mentioned Barron's enthusiasm for soccer.

Here's what Trump said about Barron's love for soccer

While declaring that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be held in the United States, POTUS said: “I have a son that loves soccer, Barron, nobody's ever heard of Barron right, have you ever heard of Barron?”

Admitting that Barron's height gave some disadvantages to him, he hailed his son as “a good soccer player too,” adding that “he's a little tall for soccer but that's okay.”

Eric went on to say that Barron may have thrived in another sport but struggled in soccer. He offered an explanation: “He might have loved basketball until he realized he still couldn't jump, right?”

The President also stated that he suggested basketball over soccer to Barron. “I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, well, 'I like soccer, Dad,' actually. I thought... at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything,’” he remarked.

'I think he'll use his brain,' says Eric on Barron's soccer dream

Eric observed that Barron may abandon any hopes of pursuing a sporting career, saying: “I do not know. I think he'll use his brain.”

Barron, who is currently in his second year at NYU's Stern School of Business, seems to follow in the footsteps of his business mogul father. The teenager is already wealthier than his mother as a result of his foray into the world of cryptocurrency.