Who is Barron Trump's superfan? Meet 19-year-old girl from Brazil whose ‘biggest dream’ is…

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has long intrigued supporters of the MAGA movement with his reserved demeanor and low public profile. But for one 19-year-old Brazilian schoolgirl, he is more than a political figure, as reported by The Irish Star. Barron Trump, President Trump's youngest son, captivates a Brazilian schoolgirl who created an Instagram fan account for him. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Barron's reported superfan reveals her ‘biggest dream’

The fan account, BarroTrump, which has garnered over 457,000 followers on Instagram, was started by a Brazilian girl after she developed a crush on Trump's youngest son. The teenager, who has wished to remain anonymous, created the page in admiration of Barron.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, she revealed, “I decided to create the account because I really like Barron, he was my first famous crush." She added, "My biggest dream is to meet him. I don’t know what I would say to him specifically.”

The account, which has garnered massive attraction among the MAGA crowd, is dedicated to posting updates and throwback pictures of the youngest Trump as well as him with his family, including with the president and the first lady, Melania Trump.

The girl also claimed that her account's popularity has reached the White House. She said, “I receive a lot of DMs from fans and people close to the Trump family." However, these claims of communications between the schoolgirl and the White House have not been verified. It also remains unclear who allegedly reached out to her and what were the contents of the said messages were, as per The Irish Star.

19-year-old's appreciation for Melania

The teenager also expressed her admiration for Barron's mother, Melania, as she called her an “elegant,” “strong and sophisticated” woman. She shared with Daily Mail, ”I just love the way she presents herself: always impeccable, with a posture that conveys power, confidence and class."

She added, “Melania has that kind of classic and timeless beauty, but what enchants me most is her aura of mystery and the firm way she deals with everything, without having to say much.”

Barron is fascinated to be one of the mysterious figures of the Trump family. He continues to shy away from the spotlight, and being the youngest kid, he has no official role at the White House as his other siblings do. Despite this, he has appeared in some of the high-profile events, and Trump often mentions Barron in his praises.