Trump downplays chances of winning Nobel Peace Prize, but reiterates India-Pakistan claim

United States President Donald Trump reiterated his claim on Thursday that he stopped the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year, a claim repeatedly rejected by India, when asked about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. US President Donald Trump also expressed disappointment about not being able to stop the Russia-Ukraine war so far, however, he said that he thinks he will do that too. (REUTERS)

Addressing reporters alongside Finland’s President Alexander Stubb at the White House on Thursday, Trump downplayed his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. However, he did repeat his claim that he has managed to make seven peace deals across the world, which will now turn into eight with the ceasefire in Gaza.

When asked to rate his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, an accolade he has expressed his intention of winning on several occasions, Trump said he “doesn’t know” what’s going to happen, however, he “solved” seven wars and “now it's eight.” While talking about some of the “big” peace deals he has made, the US President talked about the military conflict between India and Pakistan, both being nuclear nations. He claimed that he stopped the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan using “trade” and “tariffs”.

“I think India and Pakistan (conflict) is very big—two nuclear nations. I did that based on trade and because of the tariffs. If we didn't have tariffs, you wouldn't have been able to do it. But I said if you guys are going to fight, I'm putting 100% tariffs on each of you. And they immediately stopped fighting. And that was going to go nuclear. There's back and forth,” he told reporters at the White House.

‘Nobody in history has…’

While the US President shied away from expressing confidence about winning the Nobel Peace Prize, he made sure to emphasise on the peace deals he has managed to make throughout his second term that started in January this year.

Trump also said that he did not make the peace deals to win the prize but to “save lives”.

“So, I know one thing. I don't know what they're going to do really, but I know this: nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I've stopped eight wars. That's never happened before. But they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump said.

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war

The US President also expressed disappointment about not being able to stop the Russia-Ukraine war so far, however, he said that he thinks he will do that too. Calling the war between Russia and Ukraine the “worst since World War 2”, Trump said, “Look, I made seven deals and now it's eight. I solved the wars. One going 31 years, one going 34 years, one going 35 years, one going 10 years. I made seven deals. This would be number eight. The one I thought that I was going to make, and I think we probably will, is because it's a ridiculous war. It's a horrible war. The worst since World War II. You look at the people doing it—Russia, Ukraine. I think we'll do that, too. We've got a lot of reasons for them to do it and I think they'll be coming to the table pretty soon.”

“Seven thousand people are dying a week. Young soldiers. They're almost all soldiers of Ukraine and Russia. So, in theory, it doesn't affect us. No. But it's a terrible thing. And we'll get that solved, too. But nobody has ever done eight wars. Nobody's done eight wars in 30 years, let alone nine months,” he said.

Trump to visit Middle East

While talking about the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, Trump said that the Israeli hostages who have been kept in captivity in Gaza by Hamas for over two years now will be brought back on “Monday or Tuesday” and that he will probably be there for it.

“I think it's going to be great. I think the hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there and we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday and I look forward to it. And everybody I see is celebrating in Israel, but they're celebrating in many other countries too,” he said.