‘What a wonderful start’: Indian Army veteran praises Chicago’s cycling lanes and fitness spaces

An Indian Army veteran in Chicago has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video of his first cycling experience in the city. Taking to Instagram, Yashpal Singh Mor posted a clip in which he was seen cycling along the Michigan Lake shoreline while praising the infrastructure created for fitness, running and cycling.

An Indian Army veteran praised Chicago’s cycling tracks and fitness-friendly infrastructure in a viral video. (Instagram/@gen.yashmor)

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In the video, Mor appeared impressed by the dedicated cycling and running spaces in the city. Sharing his experience, he said, “if it's your first ride and this is what you see... nations don't become great just like that until there is space for fitness and running. Look, even though it's afternoon right now, people are cycling, running... there's an open gym and a lake over there. Look at this view from my bicycle. Isn't it so safe? It's so safe even though a highway is passing right next to it. But the cycling lane is completely separate, running is separate, cycling is separate... Wow! This is amazing, amazing... look at my new bicycle. Okay, great! From now on, you'll be seeing cycling pictures.”

‘Excellent facilities for running and cycling’

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption in which Mor further praised Chicago’s public infrastructure and scenic cycling routes. He wrote, “What a wonderful start to cycling in Chicago. Excellent facilities for running and cycling. Why do they want to make America Grand Again? It's already a great country! The Michigan Lake shoreline is one of the most picturesque cycling tracks in the world. Traveling is indeed the biggest investment in life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption in which Mor further praised Chicago’s public infrastructure and scenic cycling routes. He wrote, “What a wonderful start to cycling in Chicago. Excellent facilities for running and cycling. Why do they want to make America Grand Again? It's already a great country! The Michigan Lake shoreline is one of the most picturesque cycling tracks in the world. Traveling is indeed the biggest investment in life.” {{/usCountry}}

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The clip showed a separate cycling lane, a running track, an open gym area and the lake in the background. Mor’s remarks drew attention from many social media users, especially those who compared such facilities with the condition of roads and pedestrian spaces in Indian cities.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the video

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “In India, there is no space to walk.” Another said, “Expecting this kind of infrastructure in India is a dream.” A third user commented, “Sir, ek baar hamare Kanpur city ki sadkon par aap cycle chala kar dikha dijiye, maan jayenge. Yahan sadke nahi hain, sadak hi gayab hai.”

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Some users also pointed out the population and land difference between the two countries. “Sir, their population is much lower than India’s, and the area is much larger,” one person wrote. Another added, “Yes i agree with you, sir.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)