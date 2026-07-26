What happened to WhistlinDiesel? Truth behind viral Tesla Cybertruck accident video

Rumors claiming YouTuber WhistlinDiesel died in an accident spread across social media, leaving many fans worried. The claims picked up after a cryptic TikTok video showed a badly damaged Tesla Cybertruck with the text, “Still can’t believe what happened to WhistlinDiesel,” followed by a broken-heart emoji.

What happened to WhistlinDiesel? Fact-checking the YouTuber death rumours (Credit: WhistlinDiesel/Instagram)

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As people began asking if the 28-year-old creator, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, had really died, there was no direct response from him about the rumours. However, his latest Instagram activity tells a very different story and makes it clear that the viral claims are not true.

How TikTok post sparked WhistlinDiesel death rumors?

The confusion started after WhistlinDiesel shared a TikTok featuring a heavily damaged Tesla Cybertruck. The wording used in the clip made many viewers believe something terrible had happened to him.

Soon after, fans filled his social media pages with questions about his safety. At the same time, he shared an Instagram post promoting his upcoming video, “Cybertruck Durability Test 3 (The Finale),” showing that he was continuing work on new content.

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{{^usCountry}} The caption read: “Back to destroying things. Cybertruck Durability Test 3 (The Finale) is coming next week. This video cost over $100k to make, so I hope you guys enjoy it and watch all of the ads. 🥲” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption read: “Back to destroying things. Cybertruck Durability Test 3 (The Finale) is coming next week. This video cost over $100k to make, so I hope you guys enjoy it and watch all of the ads. 🥲” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans react as WhistlinDiesel stays active on Instagram

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Many followers admitted that the TikTok clip initially worried them before they noticed he was still active online.

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Also Read: Cody Detwiler arrested? Records, mugshot of YouTuber WhistlinDiesel surface

The comments showed just how many people believed the rumors before checking his latest posts.

Fact check: Is WhistlinDiesel really dead?

No. The viral claims are false. There is no verified report that Cody Detwiler died. On July 24, he posted on Instagram, showing himself healthy while teasing his next YouTube upload.

Although he never directly addressed the rumours, his recent activity confirmed he is alive and still creating videos.

Also Read: American YouTuber sparks outrage for treating Indian auto drivers ‘inhumanely’

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WhistlinDiesel was previously arrested in November 2025 over allegations of tax evasion linked to his 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, a car he had famously destroyed in one of his YouTube videos. He later confirmed that arrest himself on Instagram.