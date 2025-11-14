Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Cody Detwiler arrested? Records, mugshot of YouTuber WhistlinDiesel surface

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 07:03 am IST

YouTuber Cody Detwiler (WhistlinDiesel) was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, for tax evasion and later released on a $200,000 bond. His mugshot went viral.

YouTuber Cody Detwiler, known for his automobile-related content, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in Williamson County, Texas, for tax evasion.

Cody Detwiler, YouTuber known as WhistlinDiesel, was reportedly arrested for tax fraud.(Cody Detwiler/ Instagram)
Detwiler, the host of the show WhistlinDiesel on the YouTube channel with the same name, was later released on a $200,000 bond following his arrest on Wednesday, records show. His arrest records and mugshot went viral on social media.

Here are the viral mugshot and the arrest records:

The arrest records show that Detwiler, 27, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 11. He was bonded out around 3:24 p.m.

Who Is Cody Detwiler?

27-year-old Cody Detwiler started his YouTube channel 'WhistlinDiesel' on January 7, 2015. He creates content on cars, trucks, off-road machines, even farm equipment and heavy equipment. However, his USP is pulling off bold stunts with the vehicles as part of his content.

As of this writing, the channel has over 6 million subscribers. Some of his videos have views in the billions.

Also read: What happened to Michael Duarte? 'FoodwithBearHands' dies in Texas; GoFundMe launched

Cody Detwiler Net Worth

Sources online estimate Cody Detwiler's net worth at around $5 million. In 2023, he signed with a major talent agency (Creative Artists Agency), expanding his media reach. The source of his earnings is YouTube videos, affiliated content, and sponsorship deals that his wide-ranging viewership brings.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
