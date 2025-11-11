What happened to Michael Duarte? 'FoodwithBearHands' dies in Texas; GoFundMe launched

Michael Duarte, better known online as “FoodwithBearHands”, has passed away. According to a GoFundMe page launched by his family, Duarte died in a “horrible incident” while traveling in Texas on Saturday. Michael Duarte aka FoodwithBearHands passed away in Texas.(GoFundMe and Instagram/ Michael Duarte)

"The world may know him as "FoodwithBearHands", but to us, he was a loving husband, father, brother, and a great friend to many," the page states.

His death comes just three days after he and his wife celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary.

The GoFundMe page adds, "We ask that you lift Michael's family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his 6 year old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica. If you are able to financially assist, please consider donating."

The fundraiser explains that Jessica Duarte now faces the costs of bringing Michael home to California and covering funeral expenses.

"During this time, and in the months/years ahead, we want to make sure that Jessica and Oakley are taken care of as Michael would have wanted them to be. Your support would bring comfort, stability, and a reminder that they are not carrying this weight alone."

Funeral plans have not yet been finalized, and details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Tributes

Friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute.

One person wrote, "It’s with a heavy heart that I post this. I was looking forward to seeing Michael Duarte aka foodwithbearhands at the open fire meet up in Hondo Texas this weekend, but, tragically, it never happened. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Michael for the last few years. He made the most engaging and entertaining food content. He was a genius. I know the barbecue community is raising money for his wife and daughter in the wake of his loss. I ask you, my dear friend to help, thank you."

Another friend shared, "This doesn’t feel real. It never feels real losing someone who made such a huge impact on your life. He was one of my best friends when we were kids. Young highschool kids learning about life and talking about our futures together. We all knew he’d be admired by so many because he was a truly humble, warm-hearted, helpful, authentic human being. He truly is an amazing person and I’m so sad this happened. Again, it doesn’t seem real. My heart goes out to his wife, his daughter and his entire family. For those of you who never got to meet him, I’m sorry for your loss too. You missed out on meeting a genuinely good human being."