5 facts on John Cornyn, Texas senator who went missing during shutdown vote

The United States senate witnessed tense moments on Monday as Republicans moved to pass a measure aimed at ending the ongoing government shutdown. However, Senator John Cornyn of Texas went missing at the time of the vote, leaving the Republicans worried. U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) leaves a bipartisan luncheon, weeks into the continuing U.S. government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

The Senator returned and cast his vote, passing the measure. His vote wasn’t essential to pass the measure, as the Republicans had a clear majority in the Senate. However, as per the rules, all Senators have to vote before a proposal is passed or rejected. So, the presence and vote of the Texan politician were necessary.

5 things to know about John Cornyn

He is in his fourth term in the Senate

Senator John Cornyn’s own website states that he was first elected to the Senate in 2002. The current term is his fourth in the upper house. From 2013 to 2019, he was also the Republican Party’s Whip in the Senate – the second-highest position in the House for a Republican at the time.

He has been Texas’ Attorney General

Before reaching the US Senate, Cornyn had a long political and legal career in his native state. During his years in Texas, Cornyn had served as a District Judge, member of the Texas Supreme Court, and also as the Attorney General of the state.

His assumption of that mantle was historic. When he was elected the Attorney General in 1997, he became the first Republican to hold that office since Reconstruction.

A highly effective legislator

John Cornyn is one of the most efficient lawmakers in Washington, D.C. As per his own website, he has been the origin of 80 bills that have turned into laws. This is very impressive at a time of highly polarized politics and lack of bipartisanship. His knack for getting things done is an admirable quality.

Staunch supporter of US-India relations

Senator Cornyn is among the founders of the Senate India Caucus, which seeks to bolster relations between the United States and India. This is a bipartisan group, meaning it has members of both parties. At a time of growing India-US cooperation, this body holds a very important place in the circles of power of the national capital.

Pro Second Amendment

Unsurprisingly for a conservative, Senator Cornyn is a staunch supporter of the right to bear arms. His own website also says that he is an avid hunter and likes to indulge in outdoor activities. For his pro-gun advocacy, he has been given an A+ rating, the highest, from the National Rifle Association.

FAQs

Who is John Cornyn?

He is a Senator from the state of Texas in the US Congress.

Why was his vote necessary to pass the relevant measure?

As per the rules, all members of the US Senate have to cast their votes before a resolution can be declared passed or rejected.

How long has Cornyn been in the US Senate?

He has been a member of the upper house of the Congress since 2002.