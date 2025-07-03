What is Buck Moon? Here's when and where to watch July full moon in US

As July begins, the night sky is ready to shine. The Buck Moon, July’s full Moon, will be at its brightest on Thursday, July 10. This full Moon is a favorite for many people in the Northern Hemisphere. The Buck Moon will be visible on July 10

What is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon is named after male deer, called bucks. During this time, bucks start to grow new antlers. That is why the Moon is called the Buck Moon. The name comes from Native American tribes like the Algonquin, per The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Bucks lose their old antlers in spring. In July, they begin to grow new ones. These antlers can grow very fast: about a quarter inch each day. This happens because there is more daylight and their bodies make more testosterone.

Buck Moon: When and where to watch in US?

It is being said that the Buck Moon will shine on Thursday, July 10, reported The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It is will reach its peak at 4:37 pm (local time).

Tips to see the full moon

Timing is key. The peak time to witness the Buck Moon is 30 to 60 minutes after sunset.

You can watch it with your naked eyes. However, you can also use binoculars for a zoomed-in view.

July 10 is going to be a treat for stargazers. Saturn, Mars and Venus will light up the night sky along with Buck Moon.

