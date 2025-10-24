What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease? 911 Nashville star Isabelle Tate dies at 23 after rare disorder

Isabelle Tate, best known for her role in the 9-1-1 spinoff, has died at the age of 23. Her agency confirmed to The Independent that the cause of death was Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a rare neurological condition that affects the nerves in the arms and legs. She died on October 19, according to the McCray Agency, which shared the news on Thursday. Isabelle Tate died on Sunday at the age of 23.(Isabelle Tate Obituary)

In a follow-up post on Instagram Stories, they revealed that she had been living with an uncommon form of the disease. Her family has asked friends and fans to donate to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association in her memory - a group funding research toward treatments and, hopefully, a cure.

Understanding Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

The disorder, often shortened to CMT, attacks the peripheral nerves that carry signals between the brain and the limbs. Over time, it causes muscle weakness, balance issues, and loss of sensation. Some people develop high arches or struggle to lift their feet properly.

According to The Independent, medical experts at the Mayo Clinic describe it as one of the most common inherited nerve disorders, though its severity can vary widely. It is named after the three doctors who identified it back in 1886: Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie, and Howard Henry Tooth.

Most people with CMT live normal lifespans, but it can be physically exhausting. In rare cases, it can also affect muscles involved in breathing, as noted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Isabelle Tate’s words and her final role

In 2022, Tate opened up about her condition in a deeply personal Instagram post. “When I was 13, I got diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease that weakens leg muscles over time,” she wrote. “Recently, it’s really progressed, and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest, I need to use a wheelchair at times," she added.

She did not hide how hard that was. “This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard,” her post further read.

Her death came just days after she appeared in the premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, playing Julie - a guest at a bachelor party where a tragic accident takes place. It was her first on-screen role.

A life remembered

Tate grew up in Tennessee and graduated this year from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in business. Her obituary described her as “full of fire, a fighter,” and someone who never made excuses about her condition.

She loved animals - often spending her free time at shelters - and had a creative streak, writing and recording music with friends. “Her sister was her best friend, and her mom was her shining beacon of light,” the obituary read.

The Independent reports that she is survived by her parents, stepfather, and sister.

