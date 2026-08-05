What is sepsis? Did Perez Hilton suffer from post-sepsis syndrome? Here's what we know

After the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrived at Perez Hilton's residence in response to reports of a TikTok video depicting acts of self-harm on Tuesday night, the celebrity blogger's mental health issues have drawn attention.

Perez Hilton a month before horrific TikTok live stream. ((Credits: Instagram/theperezhilton))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Videos reposted on social media appeared to show Hilton covered in what looked like blood and repeatedly harming himself with an object during the livestream.

After surviving a severe attack of sepsis earlier this year, some social media users are speculating that Hilton might be suffering from post-sepsis syndrome (PSS) due to the allegedly manic-like behavior.

However, there is no evidence or medical confirmation that Hilton has post-sepsis syndrome, and the online claims remain speculative.

Also read: 'I was in a bit of a spiral': What Perez Hilton said about his family's move to Miami before shocking TikTok video

What is sepsis?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to organ failure, septic shock and death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to organ failure, septic shock and death. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hilton detailed his battle with the condition earlier this year. In a YouTube video and subsequent interviews, he said he initially developed the flu and took medication without eating. He later developed an ulcer, followed by a perforation and severe sepsis.

Perez detailed, “People die of sepsis. The day before I was hospitalized, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like, ‘This is weird, but it will go away.’ The next morning, I couldn’t walk. I had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The sepsis just kept working and my body kept falling apart,” Hilton said while recalling his hospitalization. He underwent laparoscopic surgery, another procedure to drain fluid from his lungs and spent roughly three weeks in the hospital before being discharged.

Weeks later, Hilton was hospitalized again after developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg. Doctors removed a massive blood clot extending from his groin to below his calf, according to People Magazine. He also shared emotional videos showing himself learning to walk again.

Also read: What does 'tactically disengage' mean? Why police used the strategy during Perez Hilton incident

What is post-sepsis syndrome?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Medical experts recognize post-sepsis syndrome (PSS) as a collection of long-term health problems that can develop after surviving sepsis.

According to a review published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the syndrome includes long-term physical, medical, cognitive and psychological issues after recovery. Survivors may face memory problems, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, fatigue, chronic pain and a higher risk of hospital readmission. Researchers say PSS can also reduce overall health and life expectancy following hospital discharge.

Some scientific studies also suggest that severe sepsis may trigger persistent inflammation in the brain. Researchers believe the infection can disrupt the blood-brain barrier and activate immune cells, potentially contributing to long-term cognitive impairment in some survivors.

However, symptoms vary widely, and not every sepsis survivor develops these complications.

“I wish doctors were keeping tabs on Perez Hilton after his 21 day hospitalization for Sepsis.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the recent TikTok incident, some social media users suggested Hilton's previous illness could explain his behavior. A user wrote, “I wish doctors were keeping tabs on Perez Hilton after his 21 day hospitalization for Sepsis.”

Another user speculated that Hilton was suffering from “cognitive issues” and wrote, “Supposedly Perez Hilton could have been suffering cognitive issues caused by his recent sepsis complications.”

However, there is no public statement from Hilton, his doctors or law enforcement linking the incident to post-sepsis syndrome.

According to NBC Miami, Hilton's agents, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, said, “At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well being, as well as the well being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).