When did Patrick Clancy divorce Lindsay Clancy? Re-marriage timeline with Rachel Danis explored

Day 2 of the Lindsay Clancy trial on Wednesday for the murder of her three kids in 2023 was headlined by the testimony and cross-examination of Lindsay's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Patrick and Lindsay Clancy at the trial on Wedensday. (AP photos)

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Clancy was part of a significant portion of Wednesday's proceedings at the Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts. As the trial was broadcast live, with millions in Massachusetts and across the United States tuning in, interest skyrocketed in Patrick Clancy and his whereabouts in the aftermath of the murder of their three kids: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Paddington revealed at the court session on Wednesday that Patrick Clancy has since remarried to a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, People first reported. The New York Post went a step further and identified Patrick Clancy's new wife as Rachel Danis, who is based out of New York City.

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While it was revealed who the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy has married, a lot of details surrounding Patrick's Separation with Lindsay remain undocumented. In this article, we will take a look at what we know so far about Lindsay Clancy and Patrick Clancy's divorce.

When Did Patrick Clancy Divorce Lindsay Clancy?

People reported that Patrick Clancy and Lindsay Clancy divorced in the three years since the three deadly murders. However, an exact timeline of when the divorce took place remains unspecified in the People report. The New York Post report, where Rachel Danis was exclusively identified, also does not mention when exactly Patrick and Lindsay divorced.

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Also read: Who is Patrick Clancy’s new wife, Rachel Danis? What we know as lawyer reveals remarriage in Lindsay Clancy case

Back in 2024, Patrick Clancy was profiled by The New Yorker, where the Microsoft employee came out publicly in support of his ex-wife, sympathizing with her condition when the tragedy unfolded on the family. Similarly, the profiles also do not mention when Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis got married. The New York Post reports that he as "quietly turned around his life," but very few details about the timeline of the same was revealed. It is also not known if Patrick Clancy has had children from her second marriage.

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However, online discussions among true crime enthusiasts, especially on Reddit, have erupted with speculations that Lindsay and Patrick Clancy's divorce may have never been finalized. The absence of public court records has emerged as a major boost to the claim's virality on social media.

As the trial continues in the next few weeks, a lot of attention will lie on Patrick Clancy as he was the first person to discover the tragic crime scene. His testimony of Lindsay's psychiatric medications and mental illness history in the cross examination by the defense is also expected to be influential.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty over overprescription of psychiatric drugs in the months before the incident.

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