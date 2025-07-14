Who is CoryxKenshin? YouTuber's ex-girlfriend accuses him of ‘love-bombing’

Cory DeVante Williams, popularly known as 'CoryxKenshin,' has landed himself in hot water after being accused of love-bombing, ghosting, gaslighting and emotional misconduct by a woman, who allegedly had a relationship with him in the past. The allegations were levelled against CoryxKenshin, who has 22.5 million subscribers on YouTube, in a series of videos on TikTok by the user, named @pandaninjaxxofficial, on July 13, International Business Times reported. YouTuber Cory DeVante Williams, popularly known as CoryxKenshin, has been accused of 'love-bombing' and 'gaslighting'(YouTube)

Why is CoryxKenshin facing backlash?

The woman claims that she was in a romantic relationship with the 32-year-old and shared what looked like screenshots of messages between them, clarifying that she was not making any claims of sexual abuse. But she made comments about CoryxKenshin watching her sleep.

In the viral videos, the woman spoke at length about their alleged relationship, which she stated was marked by emotional abuse and psychological manipulation, per the outlet. Among the videos were voice recordings and footage of them together.

In a video that has been making rounds on X, fans could hear a voice resembling CoryxKenshin. It allegedly shows him making inappropriate comments about watching the woman sleep. “POV: You didn't know this was one of the videos you'd look back and realise... he never cared,” she wrote in the caption.

Another video shows her stating that she "dated" Cory Kenshin and he “hurt me really bad.” The woman further alleged that she was “not the only one.” She also shared a written statement, elaborating on her accusations of the YouTuber's 'toxic' behavior towards her. She stated that CoryxKenshin engaged in "love-bombing," besides "ghosting" her, per the outlet.

Describing his behavior as "status-driven cruelty," she claimed that he negatively used his popularity to maintain control in their alleged affair. Moreover, her statement mentioned his "narcissistic behavior" and “gaslighting.” Later on, she clarified that she was not accusing him of sexual misconduct.

To prove her allegations, the woman shared screenshots of past messages exchanged between them on Xbox. As of now, CoryxKenshin has not addressed the viral claims or released a statement in this regard, despite his accounts on social media platforms remaining active.

