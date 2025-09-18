Who is Dr David Greuner? Councilwoman Vicki Walsh sues TV’s ‘most beautiful doctor’ for malpractice

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh has filed a lawsuit against a clinic linked to celebrity surgeon Dr. David Greuner, alleging she underwent an invasive surgery in 2020 that she never requested. Republican Lawmaker Vicki Walsh sues TV’s ‘most beautiful doctor’(oysterbaytown.com)

Walsh, 58, said she believed she was only receiving a complimentary vein test under anesthesia. Instead, she claims Dr. Arno Rotgans, a physician at the clinic, performed an unexpected surgery that left her in “crippling pain,” according to the New York Post.

Vicki Walsh sues for botched surgery

“I can’t walk,” Walsh says“I can’t even move, especially my left side, I can’t walk,” Walsh told Newsday. In her lawsuit, Walsh alleges that nickel-sized stents were implanted in her pelvic region. Over time, those devices collapsed and fused into her veins, causing permanent damage.

Other doctors have since warned her that the stents cannot be removed without risking severe injury. Walsh said she was told the procedure was done because of an “emergency” with her veins, but she never consented to it.

Allegations against Greuner’s clinic

Walsh’s lawsuit claims the clinic, operated under Greuner’s name, lured patients in with low-cost offers and made patients go through costly surgeries they did not need. The suit also accuses the staff of falsifying insurance records to secure approvals.

Dr. Greuner, who was once promoted in the media as “America’s Most Beautiful Doctor” and appeared regularly on talk shows, has faced mounting legal troubles. He has been barred from practicing medicine in three states, including New York, according to state records.

The New York Post also reported that Greuner has been named in more than a dozen medical malpractice lawsuits. He was also arrested twice this summer in Nassau County on harassment charges connected to his former business partner. Dr. Rotgans, who performed Walsh’s procedure, died shortly after the operation due to leukemia.

Walsh’s life after surgery

Walsh said the injuries have disrupted her personal and political life. She struggles with everyday movement, is forced to avoid long events, and sometimes has to lean awkwardly to sit without pain.

“This happened to someone they knew was going to be in elected office,” she said. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.” Dr. Greuner has yet to share his comments on the matter.

