Who is Victoria Parks? Cincinnati councilwoman under fire over comment on assault

Victoria Parks, a Cincinnati City Council member, is facing backlash for a comment she made on Facebook about the recent brawl in the city, where a white couple was attacked by a mob of mostly black people. Councilwoman Victoria Parks (R) and Holly, the woman who was assaulted by a mob in Cincinnati. (Cincinnati City Council and X)

In the comment section of a user's post on the incident, Park seemingly suggested that the couple called for the beating, and she is "grateful" about what happened. "They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story."

The comment immediately attracted backlash and soon went beyond Facebook and was viral across social media. A section of the internet was circulating a screenshot of her comment. However, she has still not deleted the comment and continues stand by what she said.

Here's the viral screenshot:

Who is Cincinnati City Council member, Victoria Parks?

Victoria Parks serves in the Cincinnati City Council in the second-highest position, the President Pro Tem. She started office in 2022 and has announced that she will not seek reelection after her term ends.

A Cincinnati native, she grew up in West College Hill and is a United States Air Force Veteran. She served in the Air Force for four years, from 1976 to 1980. She left the army as a Personnel Specialist (E-4) rank and was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award and Good Conduct Medal.

She served as Chief of Staff to Commissioner Todd Portune, the longtime Hamilton County Commissioner from Ohio, from 2016 to 2019. After Portune’s retirement, she was appointed as Hamilton County Commissioner. In 2022, she was elected to the city council on a Democratic Party ticket.